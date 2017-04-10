Nation, In Other News

UP minister ask officials to come out of 'holiday hangover'

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2017, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 3:55 pm IST
Surya Pratap Shahi rapped the govt officials over low punctuality and poor attendance.
 Representational Image

Lucknow: UP minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday rapped the govt officials over low punctuality and poor attendance and asked them to come out of the "holiday hangover" of the previous government.

While conducting a surprise inspection at Krishi Bhawan, Shahi said: "The quantum of laxity in the office is very high. It is absolutely unjustified. The attendance in the office was very low. Those who have been marked absent today would face a pay cut of one day."

He said warnings have been issued to the officials who were found absent.

"The ground reality is indeed disturbing, and we will take stringent action against the habitual offenders. There should be no pendency of work, and all works must be completed within the stipulated deadline," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza too rapped the Waqf Board officials over low punctuality and asked them why shouldn't the current board be dissolved.

"It seems that the officials of this department do not feel the pain of the common public, who come from far-flung places with their grievances," Raza said.

"We (the ministers) reach our offices by 9.30 am. But, even at 11.30 am, the officials are yet to reach the office," Raza observed. 

Tags: up government officials, surya pratap shahi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

