Nation, In Other News

ED summons Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh in money laundering case

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
The ED action comes close on the heels of CBI filing a charge sheet against him and his wife for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 10 cr.
Himanchal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Himanchal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In further trouble for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, the ED has summoned him for questioning in its money laundering probe against him and others.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) action comes close on the heels of the CBI filing a charge sheet against him and his wife and others for allegedly amassing assets worth around Rs 10 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Officials said the agency has issued fresh summons to Singh as it wants to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They said he has been asked to depose before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case on April 13 in New Delhi.

The agency has summoned Singh earlier too but then he had excused himself stating his official commitments.

It has already questioned his wife Pratibha and son Vikramaditya in this case.

The ED had filed a case under criminal provisions of the anti-money laundering law against the CM, his family members and others after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the CBI in this regard in September, 2015.

The agency is probing allegations against Singh and his family members of having amassed wealth of Rs 6.1 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2009 and 2011 when he was the Union Minister of Steel. It has also attached assets worth about Rs 14 crore in this case under PMLA laws.

The CBI charge sheet, filed sometime back, claims that the politician had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate by 192 per cent of his total income during his tenure as a Union Minister.

The final report filed against nine people for alleged offences punishable under section 109 (abetment) and 465 (punishment for forgery) of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, arrayed around 225 witnesses and 442 documents.

Besides the 82-year-old Congress leader and his wife Pratibha Singh, the report also arraigned Chunni Lal Chauhan, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, Lawan Kumar Roach and Ram Prakash Bhatia as accused.

The report also named as accused LIC agent Anand Chauhan, who is currently in judicial custody. Chauhan was arrested by the ED on July 9 last year in a separate money laundering case related to the present case.

Tags: virbhadra singh, enforcement directorate, money laundering
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
Boulders and debris surround homes damaged when rivers surrounding Mocoa overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the Mocoa, Colombia

In pics: Aftermath of Colombia mudslides; boulders and debris everywhere
More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

In pics: At least 100 killed, 400 injured in Syrian toxic gas attack
A blast occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, in the centre of St Petersburg, just as the train was reportedly pulling out of the station. Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor said that 10 people had been killed and 50 injured in the blast. (Photo: AP)

Russia: Blast at St. Petersburg metro station kills 10, several injured
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

United in Grief: Rishabh Pant shows steely resolve like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

One still doesn't know how Rishabh Pant's career will pan out after a decade but if it comes to strength of character, he showed that he is at par with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI / AFP)
 

Rensenware: A new, different type of ransomware

If you are a victim of the ransomware, your message will read out as ‘Minamitsu “The Captain” Murasa has encrypted your precious data like documents, music, photos and some kinda project files and can’t be recovered without this application since it is encrypted with ‘highly strong’ encryption algorithm.’
 

IPL 2017, MI vs KKR: Things heat up as irate Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar

“U feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea ..,” wrote Kieron Pollard on Twitter while slamming Sanjay Manjrekar. (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
 

IPL 2017, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit Sharma reprimanded

During the tenth over of the Mumbai Indians' innings, Rohit Sharma was given out LBW by umpire CK Nandan, following which the batsman was seen gesturing angrily and showing his bat to the umpire as he walked away. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 10: Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya slog Mumbai Indians to victory against KKR

Mumbai Indians batsman Nitish Rana, right, raises his bat after score 50 runs with his team player Hardik Pandya, left, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Leander Paes should not sulk; Rohan Bopanna is No 1 doubles player: Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi had picked Rohan Bopanna ahead of Leander Paes to play against Uzbekistan and defended his decision. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Scrapped notes of facevalue Rs 1.48 crore seized; 5 arrested

Police scrapped notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 having face value of Rs 1.48 crore. (Representational image)

Tamil Nadu: DMK hits out at Kiran Bedi's style of functioning

Recently, Speaker V Vaithilingam and Bedi had locked horns over the removal of Puducherry Municipal Commissioner Chandrasekharan. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Bus with 35 on board trapped as Anna Salai road caves in

Chennai Anna Salai Road. (Photo: ANI)

Rs 5,400 cr worth of undisclosed income detected: govt to SC

A whopping Rs 5,400 crore worth of

Elderly woman fatally knocked down by SP's official vehicle

The elderly woman died on the spot. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham