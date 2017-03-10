Nation, In Other News

Kerala: Protesters dismiss Shiv Sena with a kiss

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 7:10 am IST
Kiss of Love activists declare Marine Drive a free space; street plays, songs add to the festive mood.
Activists protest Shiv Sena’s moral policing by kissing in public at the Marine Drive in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRABOSE)
 Activists protest Shiv Sena’s moral policing by kissing in public at the Marine Drive in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRABOSE)

KOCHI: Marine Drive in Kochi, the scene of moral policing by Shiva Sena activists on Wednesday, became the place to express freedom of love as several pairs locked lips to register their protest against hooliganism. The protests by different activist groups turned the place into venue of veritable counter-culture towards evening after the DYFI and Youth Congress staged their customary sit-in protest in the forenoon. The protests in the evening, marked by street plays, musical performances, were conducted by organisations such as Kiss of Love, People against Fascism and Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad. A large crowd gathered to watch public kiss-in protest and a series of events including marches by various groups.

Kerala Shastra Sahitya Parishat members perform street play. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRABOSE)Kerala Shastra Sahitya Parishat members perform street play. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRABOSE)

“We stand by each other against hate and nothing will put out the fire in us,” said Lasar Shine, writer and Kiss of Love activist. Describing the protest as a warning against forces spreading hatred and violence, he said such activities will counter “hate and intolerance in the form of racism, sexism and discrimination towards sexual minorities”. The Thrissur-based Ooraali band sang their hits as the crowd cheered. A group of LGBT community also gathered at the venue to lend their support to the protest and raised slogans against the police discrimination towards them and called for the scrapping of Section 377 of IPC thats considers homosexuality a criminal offence.

A huge contingent of police led by city police commissioner M.P. Dinesh was present in the venue to prevent any untoward incident. The police made no efforts to prevent the public display of kissing and other protests. “There is no question of police intervening in this as long as protests are conducted peacefully,” the commissioner said. The venue however witnessed a few tense moments as a group of BJP activists marched along the walkway, raising slogans both against the Shiva Sena and Kiss of Love activists. The police, however, prevented them from entering the venue.

Youth Congress and KSU activists also led a march to the venue in protest against the alleged police apathy in controlling the moral policing. CPM Ernakulam district secretary P. Rajeev inaugurated the protest by DYFI and SFI activists in the morning. T.K. Aravindan (57), one of the Shiva Sena leaders who led the mob in chasing away the couples in Marine Drive, is an accused in a rape case registered at Elankunnappuzha police station three years ago. He also faces the case for attempting to sexually assault a deaf-and-dumb woman staffer of Elabugnnapuzha Government Higher Secondary School.

Tags: shiv sena, kerala moral policing, kiss of love
Location: India, Kerala

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Akshay, Kareena, other stars are a visual treat
John Abraham, Subhash Ghai, Bhagyashree, Amyra Dastur and Sapna Bhavnani were spotted at a fashion show for the visually impaired in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Subhash Ghai honour winners of beauty pageant for visually impaired
Numerous celebrities from B-Town walked the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Week held in Goa on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny, Gauahar, Daisy, Rhea look stunning at Indian Beach Fashion Week
Bollywood stars were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Varun, Alia, Sushant, other stars are a class apart
Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha dazzled on the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Show held in Goa on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha redefine elegance on the ramp
Vidya Balan and the team of her film 'Begum Jaan' shot for an episode of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan gets her Begum Jaan team on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sleep paralysis keeps night workers awake

In this condition, even though a person is wide awake, he is not able to breathe or move his limbs. (Representational image)
 

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya left out of remaining Tests against Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Test series is levelled at 1-1. (Photo: PTI)
 

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals

The sixth seed PV Sindhu defeated Danish Mette Poulsen 21-10, 21-11 in the first round match of the championship. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Hyderabadi Biryani' denied GI tag for failing to prove historic origin

The applicant failed to prove the historical origin of the product with supporting documents (Photo: Facebook)
 

PSL: Javed Miandad comes in defence of Imran Khan's 'phateechar' remark

Imran Khan faced a lot of backlash on the social media for his 'phateechar' remark.(Photo: AFP)
 

Coconut oil lubricants, vegan condoms introduce couples to 'clean sex'

Crystal sex toys are also popular among women (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Visakhapatnam: Sunlight fails to fall on Lord’s feet

Lord Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli in Srikakulam district

‘Please come out, take your son in arms’: Militant’s wife had asked him to surrender

Army personnel near the house where two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were hiding, during an encounter at Padgampora village in Awantipora, in Pulwama. (Photo: PTI)

'I did not tweet my hands did': Gurmehar strikes back at Randeep Hooda

Kaur was caught up in a Twitter war with ex-cricketer Virendra Sehwag and Hooda, who called her a

K’taka: Ex-MLA held after 3 students die of food poisoning in his school

Representational image

Bihar: Labourer carries wife’s corpse on shoulders after hospital refuses ambulance

The hospital did not provide ambulance and her family members had to cart the body on their shoulders covering a distance of one km. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham