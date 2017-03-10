CM Pinarayi Vijayan, DGP admit to lapses at Marine Drive incident

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has admitted the police lapses in dealing with the Shiv Sena activists who went on the rampage against the youths at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday. Replying to the notice for an adjournment motion given by Congress MLA Hibi Eden in the Assembly on Thursday, the chief minister said the police would initiate stern action, including invoking of Goonda Act, against the accused in the moral policing incidents. “The incident at Marine Drive was an insult to Kerala society. There was a lack of effective steps from the police at Marine Drive and hence the Ernakulam central sub-inspector was suspended at once and all other police officers responsible were shifted pending inquiry. Stringent action would be initiated against cops who fail to act against moral goons,” the chief minister said.

The moral policing was being triggered by outfits that want to curtail women's freedom. The LDF was strongly opposed to suppressing their freedom, he said. Listing out the moral policing incidents that occurred across the state recently, the chief minister said that the police were initiating actions in all cases. Mr Eden said that hardly 10 days back the chief minister had assured the House that stern action would be taken against moral goons. However, the police remained as mute witnesses to the Shiv Sena attack.

He accused the government of failing to ensure stringent police action in earlier incidents of moral policing, including that in the University College in Thiruvananthapuram in which SFI activists were accused. Meanwhile, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said there was lapse on the part of the police in handling the Marine Drive incident. "It was unfortunate that the police remained mute spectators... They have been directed not to repeat such lapses. ineffectiveness. Stern action will be taken against the accused," Mr. Behera told reporters.



Guruvayur incident

The chief minister said that the government would examine the allegation that 15,000 litres of water brought from Chavakkad to Guruvayoor in a tanker was drained by a section of people in the presence of local police. He said that though the district collector had intervented in the matter and allowed Guruvayur devaswom to carry water in small tankers, they did not respond. Mr Ramesh Chennithala alleged that owing to the distribution of water supply, ‘prasada oottu’ of the temple would be affected.