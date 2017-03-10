CBSE makes 6 subjects mandatory for Class X board exams

New Delhi: Students appearing for Class X board exams from next year will have to study six subjects instead of five with the CBSE remodelling its assessment scheme.

Class X students have to presently study five subjects -- two languages, social science, mathematics and science.

Students also have a choice of studying a vocational subject as an "additional" course.

However, from the 2017-18 academic year, it will be compulsory to study a vocational subject.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has remodelled its assessment scheme for Class X Board examination for schools offering vocational subject as compulsory subject under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

"If a candidate fails to pass in any one of the three elective subjects -- science, social science, mathematics, then it will be replaced by the vocational subject (offered as sixth additional subject)," a CBSE circular said.

"The board exam result will be computed accordingly. However, if a candidate desires to reappear for the failed subject they can appear in the compartment examination," it added.

Students will have 13 options to choose from for the sixth subject -- Dynamics of Retailing, Information Technology, Security, Automobile Technology, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, and Health Care Services.

According to the circular, the maximum marks will be 100. Out of the total 100 marks, the board exam will be of 50 marks, and 50 marks are allocated to internal assessment/practical examination.

A candidate will have to score 33 per cent marks in both board exam and practical exam to pass the subject.

In another major decision, the CBSE has decided to do away with seven Academic Electives and 34 vocational subjects for Class XII because of low enrolment numbers.