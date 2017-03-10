Nation, In Other News

CBSE makes 6 subjects mandatory for Class X board exams

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2017, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 3:05 pm IST
From the 2017-18 academic year, it will be compulsory to study a vocational subject.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: Students appearing for Class X board exams from next year will have to study six subjects instead of five with the CBSE remodelling its assessment scheme.

Class X students have to presently study five subjects -- two languages, social science, mathematics and science.

Students also have a choice of studying a vocational subject as an "additional" course.

However, from the 2017-18 academic year, it will be compulsory to study a vocational subject.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has remodelled its assessment scheme for Class X Board examination for schools offering vocational subject as compulsory subject under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

"If a candidate fails to pass in any one of the three elective subjects -- science, social science, mathematics, then it will be replaced by the vocational subject (offered as sixth additional subject)," a CBSE circular said.

"The board exam result will be computed accordingly. However, if a candidate desires to reappear for the failed subject they can appear in the compartment examination," it added.

Students will have 13 options to choose from for the sixth subject -- Dynamics of Retailing, Information Technology, Security, Automobile Technology, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, and Health Care Services.

According to the circular, the maximum marks will be 100. Out of the total 100 marks, the board exam will be of 50 marks, and 50 marks are allocated to internal assessment/practical examination.

A candidate will have to score 33 per cent marks in both board exam and practical exam to pass the subject.

In another major decision, the CBSE has decided to do away with seven Academic Electives and 34 vocational subjects for Class XII because of low enrolment numbers.

Tags: class 10 board exams, cbse, vocational subject
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli hit official with a bottle, Anil Kumble confronted umpires: Oz paper

The report even accused Virat Kohli of making throat-slitting gesture towards Australia batsman Peter Handscomb and killing the spirit of the game once again. (Photo: PTI)
 

Couples having the most sex have one strange thing in common

The study said it's the child's age that plays a part (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shekhar Suman slyly ridicules Kangana over 'badass' comments against KJo

Kangana had been in a very turbulent relationship with Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar's son.
 

Video: Anil Kumble turns leftie to help Virat Kohli & Co tackle Steve O' Keefe

Anil Kumble was seen bowling 'left-arm spin' in the nets in Ranchi. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Michael Clarke wants Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to get over the DRS controversy

Michael Clarke also said that Steve Smith will be under pressure. (Photo: AP)
 

Govt to recreate all monuments using 3D technology

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Erratic power supply at Puducherry hospital causes death of 3 patients on dialysis

(Representational Image)

No divorce on isolated reason unless it is recurring, says SC

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Sunlight fails to fall on Lord’s feet

Lord Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli in Srikakulam district

‘Please come out, take your son in arms’: Militant’s wife had asked him to surrender

Army personnel near the house where two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were hiding, during an encounter at Padgampora village in Awantipora, in Pulwama. (Photo: PTI)

'I did not tweet my hands did': Gurmehar strikes back at Randeep Hooda

Kaur was caught up in a Twitter war with ex-cricketer Virendra Sehwag and Hooda, who called her a
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham