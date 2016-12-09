 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja have picked two wickets today. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 2: England reach 285/8 at lunch in Mumbai
 
Vijay Mallya’s Twitter account hacked; passwords, bank details leaked

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2016, 11:37 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 11:47 am IST
The hacker, called 'Legion', has threatened to expose more financial details of Mallya in coming days.
Vijay Mallya (Photo: PTI)
 Vijay Mallya (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Friday said his twitter and e-mail accounts have been hacked and some of his personal and financial details, including passwords, addresses and phone number, were posted.

"My account has been hacked by some one called Legion who are Tweeting now in my name. Simply ignore. Will fix this. Outfit called Legion has hacked my e-mail accounts and are blackmailing me!! What a joke," Mallya tweeted earlier this morning.

Vijay Mallya tweet

Vijay Mallya tweet

Vijay Mallya tweet

