Nation, In Other News

Centre to debar ‘high-risk’ fliers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Unfortunately, however, the new rules do not cover misbehaviour by the cabin crew, say passengers.
Passengers also have the  option of directly complaining to aviation regulator DGCA about cabin crew misbehaviour.
 Passengers also have the  option of directly complaining to aviation regulator DGCA about cabin crew misbehaviour.

Kochi: In a move described by the government as "unique and first-of-its- kind in the world", India on Friday "unveiled rules to tackle on-board disruptive and unruly behaviour by passengers" with  "immediate effect". Unfortunately, however, these will not cover  misbehaviour by the cabin crew, which is becoming rampant. With  the no-fly rules not covering misbehaviour by the cabin crew, concerns are rising that airlines and their crews can put the blame on passengers despite misbehaving with them. 

In response to a question, civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi  Raju said if passengers are aggrieved with the behaviour of the cabin crew, they can always complain at the ministry’s "Air Sewa"  web portal , an integrated platform on which air passengers can  lodge grievances against all major stakeholders in the aviation sector, including airlines and their employees. The government monitors such complaints and takes it up with the airline concerned, which has to conduct a probe. If found guilty, the crew can be grounded or even sacked. Passengers also have the  option of directly complaining to aviation regulator DGCA about cabin crew misbehaviour. There will be also be a two-stage process of determining offences  and appeals as per the no-fly rules, under which passengers accused of unruly behaviour can get a fair hearing and present  their case. Such passengers can also call other passengers on  that flight to testify in their favour, the government has assured.

In fact, one passenger who faced flight delays of several hours  long at Srinagar airport a few months ago told this newspaper how  the cabin crew of that airline snarled at upset passengers and appeared unapologetic about the flight delays. "Such cabin crew  may now be tempted to further bully passengers," the passenger  said. "A total of 1,788 grievances have been registered on Air Sewa web  portal/mobile app till March this year, out of which 1,148 pertain to  airlines and 446 to airports and the rest to other stakeholders," the  government had told Pariament in March this year.

The government said Friday: "The complaint of unruly behaviour  will need to be filed by the pilot-in-command. These complaints  will be probed by an internal committee to be set up by the airline  (on whose flight the passenger allegedly misbehaved). The committee will have a retired district and sessions judge as  chairman and representatives from a different scheduled airline,  passengers’ association/consumers’ association/retired officers  of consumer disputes redressal forums as members. As per the Civil Aviation Regulation (CAR) provisions, the internal committee will have to decide the matter within 30 days, and also specify the  duration of ban on the unruly passenger. During the period of pendency of the inquiry, the concerned airline may impose a ban  on that passenger."

But if the passenger is aggrieved at the decision, he/she can appeal to a higher authority. The ministry added: "The revised  CAR also contains appeal provisions against the ban. Aggrieved persons (other than those identified as a security threat by the MHA) may appeal within 60 days from the date of issue of the order to the appellate committee constituted by MoCA." Meanwhile, the names of passengers found to be unruly will be forwarded by the respective airlines to a "national no-fly list" that will be maintained by aviation regulator DGCA. The flying ban penalties for endangering "aviation safety" will vary from three  months to lifetime. Flyers  found to have indulged in "life-threatening" behaviour could be  banned for life. However, it will be optional for airlines to see if  they want to ban those passengers from flying whose names  figure on the no-fly list. But those seen as a national security risk by the home ministry can also be separately put on the no-fly list  on grounds of security, in which case all domestic airlines will  have to ban such a passenger, and in such cases the two-stage process of determining offence and appeals will not be followed.

Tags: cabin crew, dgca
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Chinese woman begs family for caesarean delivery before killing herself

She jumped from the fifth floor (Photo: YouTube)
 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
 

Desperate family ready for risky surgery to separate conjoined twins

The girls have an understanding but end up fighting at times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Warning: Fathers are at risk of postnatal depression too

The research goes on to add that new fathers are at higher risk if their testosterone levels plummet in the nine months after their baby arrives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google may buy HTC’s smartphone business: report

Bad financial health of HTC has been cited as the main reason behind the on progress discussion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

My first love, my friend: Ex-husband remembers Gauri Lankesh

In a Facebook post, journalist Rajaghatta shared how they remained 'great' friends despite separating after five years of marriage. (Photo: Facebook)

Video: Kashmiri cop quits job over violence in valley, says 'want peace'

Rayees said he was working in the department for the last seven years as a constable and had vowed to serve the people. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Onam: Kerala celebrates Harvest festival with much frolic

During this time of the year, markets are filled with varieties of flowers creating unique aroma in the environment and a magnificent view for the commuters. (Photo: ANI)

Family of Anitha, who committed suicide over NEET, rejects Rs 7 lakh financial aid

Tamil Nadu Plus-2 topper Anitha, who had gone to the Supreme Court seeking an exemption for students like her in the state from NEET, hanged herself at her home on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Guwahati: Police form green corridor to shift critically ill baby to New Delhi

The green corridor was set up along a 45-km stretch from Pratiksha Hospital on VIP Road to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham