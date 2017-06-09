Nation, In Other News

Zoo beef-eaters won’t go hungry, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Published Jun 9, 2017, 2:58 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 3:06 am IST
Every day 130 kg beef is required for the zoo here including the bones.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents the resolution at Assembly
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents the resolution at Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Zoo officials heaved a sigh of relief after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the state would not implement the beef ban. Every day 130 kg beef is required for the zoo here including the bones. While the vet ensures the quality, the superintendent ensures quantity. The meat contractor who has been chosen after winning the e-tender supplies beef six days a week except for Monday when the big cat family has a dry day. Apart from tiger, lion and leopard, beef is also provided to jackal and jungle cat. Currently, a kg of meat is supplied at Rs 264.10.

A top Zoo official told DC that they are providing the price of the beef only for 700 grammes per kilo as the remaining would be bones for the big cats to bite and chew. When people buy beef from the market, they have to give the price of the bones as well. “The meat contractor has to cut and clean it in front of us here every day under CCTV surveillance where the waste would be taken away. On Thursday being district hartal, the contractor didn't turn up. So we decided to observe it as dry day instead of coming Monday,” said a top official.

The contractor has to do the skinning and remove the intestine and stomach parts. A senior veterinary surgeon will examine all the organs and certify whether it is deemed fit to consume. But there have been days when the contractor has brought carcasses which have been found not edible. “We will land in the soup if cattle slaughter is banned as the animals are used to the taste of beef. Of course, we used to provide chicken to one of our old Tigers, 19-year-old Karishma who had died two years ago. We will be forced to feed them with mutton which is costly and also on chicken,” said another official.

Tags: zoo, pinarayi vijayan, beef eaters
Location: India, Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New genus of freshwater crabs discovered in Kerala

Karkata Ghanarakta
 

The inspiring tale of the first transgender HR executive from Kerala

She finally came out after being unable to live a lie (Photo: Facebook)
 

Gujarat student Varshil Shah who scored 99.99% opts to be monk

Gujarat topper Varshil Shah opts to be a monk. (Photo: Faceebook | screengrab)
 

Would you fancy Apple branded sneakers for $15,000?

The white sneakers feature the old rainbow Apple logo on the side. The shoes are extremely rare, not because they are old but they never left the prototype stage.
 

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski clinch mixed-doubles title

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowskibeat beat Colombia’s Robert Farah and Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 to win the French Open mixed doubles title. (Photo: AP)
 

Arafat Sunny admits to 2nd wife, 'wants to keep both wives'

Left arm spinner Arafat Sunny was arrested in January and taken into custody after Nasrin Sultana filed the case against him, but at the time it was not known that the pair had married. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hyderabad’s fish ’prasad’; a miracle cure for asthama

Fish 'prasad' claims to cure people suffering from respiratory ailments. (Photo: PTI)

Decomposed body of minor girl's 10-day-old baby found on roof of house in Chennai

Police found that the baby was born to a minor girl, who was impregnated by her neighbour, a 23-year-old man

Video: In a bizarre incident, horse rams into car in Jaipur

The incident took place near the Jaipur club. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata: RPF, Eastern Railway rescues 650 children from stations

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Child marriage menace compounded by non-acceptance of laws: SC

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham