Chennai: Bus with 35 on board trapped as Anna Salai road caves in

Chennai: As many 35 passengers travelling in a bus had a narrow escape as a portion of Anna Salai, one of the busiest roads in Chennai, caved in on Sunday causing damage to a bus and a car.

Both vehicles were pulled out immediately and everyone was evacuated. No one sustained major injuries.

The cave-in took place while tunnel boring work for the Chennai Metro rail was being carried out between Thousand Lights and AG-DMS. The Metro authorities, however, said the cave-in was a result of loose soil. The same stretch of the road caved in on March 30