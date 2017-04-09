Nation, In Other News

Chennai: Bus with 35 on board trapped as Anna Salai road caves in

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2017, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
The vehicle was pulled out immediately and everyone was evacuated. No one sustained major injuries.
Chennai Anna Salai Road. (Photo: ANI)
 Chennai Anna Salai Road. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: As many 35 passengers travelling in a bus had a narrow escape as a portion of Anna Salai, one of the busiest roads in Chennai, caved in on Sunday causing damage to a bus and a car.

Both vehicles were pulled out immediately and everyone was evacuated. No one sustained major injuries.

The cave-in took place while tunnel boring work for the Chennai Metro rail was being carried out between Thousand Lights and AG-DMS. The Metro authorities, however, said the cave-in was a result of loose soil. The same stretch of the road caved in on March 30

Tags: chennai sinkhole, anna salai, sinkhole
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

World Gallery

A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
Boulders and debris surround homes damaged when rivers surrounding Mocoa overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the Mocoa, Colombia

In pics: Aftermath of Colombia mudslides; boulders and debris everywhere
More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

In pics: At least 100 killed, 400 injured in Syrian toxic gas attack
A blast occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, in the centre of St Petersburg, just as the train was reportedly pulling out of the station. Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor said that 10 people had been killed and 50 injured in the blast. (Photo: AP)

Russia: Blast at St. Petersburg metro station kills 10, several injured
The Insurance Council of Australia has estimated the damage bill could reach Aus$1 billion (US$770 million).

In pics: Flood-ravaged Australia under goes big clean-up
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala bar builds maze near entrance to ensure it's 500 mts away from highway

The move comes after SC's decision (Photo: Facebook)
 

IPL 2017: Why Shane Watson asked Pawan Negi to bowl the last over

Pawan Negi celebrates picking up Rishabh Pant's wicket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Sachin Tendulkar gives road-safety advice to bikers without helmets

Sachin Tendulkar had previously adopted two villages for their development as well. (Photo: AFP)
 

Germany: 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust in Berlin’s Wilmersdorf district

For years, Teichtal lobbied the German authorities, raised millions of euros in funds and bought a 3,000 square metre plot of land next to Chabad's synagogue in Wilmersdorf district. (Photo: AP)
 

A ticket to Mars could cost $200,000 per person

(Representational image)
 

What's he running from? Hrithik avoids interacting with the media, takes a quick exit

Hrithik Roshan at the dating app launch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rs 5,400 cr worth of undisclosed income detected: govt to SC

A whopping Rs 5,400 crore worth of

Elderly woman fatally knocked down by SP's official vehicle

The elderly woman died on the spot. (Representational image)

Haven't run any official campaign seeking Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama: RSS

The campaign was launched on April 6, a day before the Dalai Lama reached Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh in the face of protests by China. (Photo: PTI)

B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina offers prayers at Ajmer dargah, offers shawl

Hasina offered prayers for 15 minutes at the shrine and stayed there for about an hour. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan apprehends 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast, 3 boats seized

This is the first such incident in April, Lodhari said, adding that in March alone, 231 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan authorities and 40 boats seized. (Representational Photo/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham