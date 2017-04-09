Nation, In Other News

Jishnu Pranoy death: Fasting Mahija shifted to ICU

Mahija's husband Asokan said that she was experiencing severe pain on the back and stomach.
Jishnu's mother Mahija
Thiruvananthapuram: Jishnu Pranoy’s mother  Mahija, whose hunger strike entered the fourth day on Saturday, was shifted to the intensive care unit of the medical college hospital here in the evening after her condition worsened. MCH authorities said that Mahija refused to take water or other fluids because of which her urine output had reduced alarmingly. She has developed acidosis which is a serious metabolic imbalance caused by excess of acidic particles in the body. As the condition could affect the functioning of kidneys, the doctors don't want to take any chances. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also called up MCH superintendent in the evening and directed him to provide all medical assistance to Mahija. Following his instructions, the doctors shifted her to the ICU.

Mahija, 45, and her brother Sreejith, 35, said they would continue  the hunger strike  till the culprits behind Jishnu's death were  arrested and action was   taken against Cantonment assistant commissioner and Museum SI for their alleged highhandedness. Mahija's husband Asokan said that she was experiencing severe pain on the back and stomach.  She cannot walk without support. Though he alleged that the doctors were not providing the exact details about her medical condition, the authorities denied the charge.

Earlier, a statement issued by the MCH said the condition of Mahija and Sreejith was normal. They were examined by deputy superintendent, head of the medicine department and a special team headed by  medicine professor. Barring pain in the back and hip, Mahija had no other major medical complications. Both are being administered fluids intravenously. The medical experts concluded that they need not be forcibly discharged from the hospital at this stage. Though the hospital authorities had taken adequate steps to shift Mahija to the pay ward, she preferred to continue in the general ward.

The doctors had earlier advised her 10 days’ complete rest. The family members countered reports that Mahija had started taking food. She has refused all kinds of food,  including liquid supplements. Meanwhile, politicians and people from several organisations continued to make a beeline to the MCH  to meet Mahija. A group of students from Nehru College, Pampadi, also visited her at the hospital and expressed their solidarity.

Tags: jishnu pranoy, mahija, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala

