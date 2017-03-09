'I did not tweet my hands did': Gurmehar strikes back at Randeep Hooda

Kaur was caught up in a Twitter war with ex-cricketer Virendra Sehwag and Hooda, who called her a "political pawn". (Photo: file)

New Delhi: She may have been mocked on social media, and faced with death threats, but Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur has shown that she cannot be easily cowed down.

Soon after Bollywoood actor Randeep Hooda owned up that he should have been careful with his tweet on Kaur, social media was abuzz again. But this time, the one having a hearty laugh was Gurmehar, who tweeted ‘I did not tweet, my hands did’ in a reference to Hooda’s earlier tweet.

The Lady Sri Ram College student had earlier launched a social media campaign against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP's student wing.

She got caught up in a Twitter war with ex-cricketer Virendra Sehwag and Hooda, who called her a "political pawn".

When asked to clarify his tweet, Hooda said on Thursday, "It wasn't gender specific. I was and I am against politicisation of personal opinions. There was an axe to grind and considering the environment in the country vis-a-vis women, in hindsight, I do believe I should have been more careful."

Hooda said being an actor, he is often trolled on social media but for Kaur, it must have been traumatic.

"As an actor I have faced this (trolling) before and will have it in future but as a young person to face this would be very traumatic and she shouldn't have gone through this. I don't know what the authorities are doing. But by that time the narrative was set. I was labelled, put in a box. I have been labelled before," he said.

The actor said he was not aware of any threats which were given to Kaur when he tweeted, which were taken out of context and eventually people started labelling him as a bully.

The "Highway" star said when he re-tweeted a tweet by Sehwag, it was purely because he found it funny and didn't even know "who the girl was" so he laughed it off.

It was only later that Hooda realised the issue had snowballed into a huge controversy, he claimed.