Sushma shuts up Pune man with terse tweet after he seeks help on an ‘internal affair’

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj won the world with her Twitter diplomacy and was even given an award for it, but she has made it known that she will not entertain random requests from Twitterati over issues that do not concern her department.

A man claiming to work with an IT company in Pune tweeted to Sushma saying that his wife was working with the railways in Jhansi and he wanted Sushma's help in getting them to stay together in the same city. He added that they had been staying apart from almost a year.

“SushmaSwaraj Can u plz help us in ending our banwas in India? My wife is in Jhansi Rly employee and I work in Pune in IT. Been a year,” Smit Raj tweeted.

“If you or your wife were from my Ministry and such a request for transfer was made on Twitter, I would have sent a suspension order by now,” Suhma swiftly responded in a terse tweet.

The man tweeted just two days after a US resident had tweeted to Sushma with a similar issue, saying his wife was stuck in India due to passport issues. Sushma, on that occasion, asked the relevant authority to look into the case.

Even in this case, despite her initial harsh tweet, she brought the Pune man’s case to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s notice.

However, the Pune man met with no luck again as Prabhu tweeted saying that he did not look into transfers.

“Thanks @SushmaSwaraj ji for bringing it to my notice. As per policy laid by me,I don't look into transfers.Railway Board empowered for same,” Prabhu tweeted.

Both Sushma and Prabhu are known to take prompt action whenever somebody in distress reaches out to them, provided that the issue falls under their jurisdiction.