New Mysuru scion shares same nakshatra as Lord Rama

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2017, 3:48 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 7:05 am IST
Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar distributed sugar among Mysureans when son Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar was born in 1953.
Yaduveer made the news official with his posting on his official page on facebook which said: “With the blessings of Chamundeshwari Devi, I am pleased to announce that we have been blessed with a baby boy.”  (Photo: DC)
Bengaluru | Mysuru: The 25th scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar distributed sugar among Mysureans when son Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar was born in 1953.  On Thursday, it was time for fans of the royal family to distribute sweets among the general public a day after a  baby boy was born to Trishika Devi Wadiyar, wife of the 27th scion of the Mysuru royal family,Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Yaduveer made the news official with his posting on his official page on facebook which said: “With the blessings of Chamundeshwari Devi, I am pleased to announce that we have been blessed with a baby boy.”  In Bengaluru, Yaduveer told the media: “I am very pleased to announce the birth of my son and I cannot put in words the excitement I feel on being a father. I would like to thank the people of Karnataka and all our well-wishers for their blessings and prayers. It has meant a lot to us through this period and we seek their blessings as we move forward.”

 

The baby was born a healthy 3 kg and the mother and child are expected to be discharged in 2-3 days. The family will then move back to Mysuru and plan the festivities. The infant was born at 9.32 pm (at Cloud 9 hospital in Bengaluru) on Wednesday and astrologers are now busy calculating the jaathaka of the new heir to the 600-year old Wadiyar dynasty. He was reportedly born in ‘Punarvasu nakshathra,’ the nakshathra in which Lord Sri Rama was born.

Confirming this, sources  said they would be getting the detailed Jaathaka calculated by palace astrologers after ten days. “Going by the astrological combinations the child is likely to be a popular leader,” said Prof. Shalva Pille Iyengar, Head of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology at KSOU.  

In the seventeenth century, Alamelamma wife of Thirumalaraya, a tributary (Samantha) of the Vijaynagar kingdom had cursed the  royal family over a conflict with them. She is said to have cursed  that the scions of the royal family will not have children. When asked if the royal family believes in Alamelammana shaapa, Mysuru Palace office sources said, “coincidentally the children of the rulers of the Wadiyar dynasty have not been having kids, but the adopted children of their kids (sons of rulers), have children.” 

