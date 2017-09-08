Nation, In Other News

Kerala: Toll rising as ‘selfie’ becomes ‘killfie’ for many

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JOSE KURIAN
Published Sep 8, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Collaborative study points 6 out of 127 reported selfie deaths in 18 months (2014-2015) were in India.
KOZHIKODE: The series of selfie related deaths in the state has made experts call for ‘selfie-free zones’ on tourism spots and other public places, and educate children on mature selfie behaviour. According to ‘Me, Myself and My Killfie: Characterising and Preventing Selfie Deaths’, a collaborative study in 2016 by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, USA, and Indraprastha Institute of Information, Delhi, 76 of the 127 reported selfie deaths in 18 months (2014-2015) were in India. Last two years witnessed a sudden jump - seven youngsters drowned last year on Mangrul Lake near Nagpur when their boats had tipped over as they were taking selfies. 

The state also had witnessed more than a dozen such fatalities. To cite few, Samad, 19, a student, had drowned while trying to take a selfie from a cliff in Kodungallur, Thrissur, last year whereas another student, a boy from Thrissur was rammed over by a speeding train while attempting a selfie.  Cyber expert Sanjay Kumar Gurudin IPS told DC that increase in the number of fatal accidents while taking a selfie is a matter of grave concern.

“In fact, Mumbai police has even identified 15 sites around the city as no-selfie zones after people drowned in the sea while taking selfie," he said. On the solutions to address the issues, Mr Gurudin said, demarcating "no selfie zones" at high-risk areas could help a bit. “But self-awareness and assessment on the risks involved at that location and at that point of time are most important,” he said. 

“In addition to fatal selfies, there are some other harmful selfies taken by people which could be obscene and shared with someone, such selfies sometimes result into blackmailing, extortion and harassment.” Psychiatrist Dr P.N. Sureshkumar told DC that parents of adolescents approaching for psychiatric intervention for wards on selfie-created problems also are increasing.  “For many ‘selfie’ is a tool to overcome inferiority complex and insecurity issues,” he said.

Tags: selfie death, kerala
Location: India, Karnataka




