Hyderabad: Traffic constable works as auto driver, home guard to educate daughters

PTI
Published May 8, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Javeed Khan, whose income is Rs 12,000, earns Rs 12,000 for his home guard service and an additional Rs 300 from his driving.
(File photo/Representational)
 (File photo/Representational)

Hyderabad: Parents do whatever it takes to make their children achievers and live up to their dreams. Javeed Khan, a traffic constable during the day, and an auto driver and home guard by night is an example of this unlimited sacrifice.

Khan has three daughters and a son and strongly believes in educating all of them. He leaves no stone unturned to ensure that his daughters complete their education.

As a traffic constable, he directs traffic at Saifabad near Iqbal Minar, and then, drives an auto and performs the duties of a Home Guard.

He roughly earns Rs. 12,000 for his home guard service and an additional Rs. 300 from his driving.

His eldest daughter, Shaheen Fatima, is in the second year of BBA from Badruka College. She is also appearing for her CA exams.

Recalling his daughter's admission for CA coaching classes, Javeed said that arranging Rs. 52,000 was not easy.

His wife, Yasmeen Begum, also contributes towards the family by doing embroidery work on saris.

Though the family has real hard time managing the expenses for the education of their children, they don't seem to give up.

Javeed is serving as the Saifabad traffic police department for the last 17 years.

His initial salary started with Rs. 6000 and later it was raised to Rs. 9000.

It was only after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government came to power that his salary jumped to Rs. 12,000.

Tags: traffic constable, auto driver, home guard, daughters education
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

