Nation, In Other News

Chennai building fire: Bedsheet acts as life saver for 10-yr old boy thrown down

PTI
Published May 8, 2017, 6:20 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 6:20 pm IST
The chubby looking Christo was flung from the second floor to escape the engulfing smoke that killed four people.
The apartment in Vadapalani where fire broke out. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The apartment in Vadapalani where fire broke out. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: A 10-year old boy escaped with fractures after the bedsheet held by 50 odd people as a spring board enabled his father to throw him down from a building during a fire mishap.

The chubby looking Christo was flung from the second floor to escape the engulfing smoke that killed four people.

However, the cloth apparently could not take his weight and gave away resulting in two broken legs for the lad.

The incident happened at the Vadapalani apartment complex in Chennai that saw four of its residents choke to death.

The boy's father John Christopher said when he opened the door to see what the commotion was about, the smoke entered the house. However, help was waiting outside.

"There were about 50 persons holding a bedsheet and asking me to throw my son down to enable him escape from smoke" he told reporters.

Christo did fall on the bedsheet, but it tore and resulted in his suffering fractured legs following the fall, Christopher added.

"Fortunately he fell on his legs and not on his head. Otherwise he may not have escaped (from death)," Christopher said.

The other occupants managed their way out, he added.

Earlier, four persons including two children were killed after a fire caused by a suspected short circuit resulted in smoke suffocating them to death.

Tags: building fire, bed sheet
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he practised for a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a wing of the Central Armed Police Forces, that is set to take place on Tuesday. Dino Morea, Bunty Walia among others were also snapped in Bandra on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor preps for football match against cops along with other celebs
The Dadasaheb Film Foundation Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday and Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Prem Chopra were among the winners at the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dadasheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards: Bollywood stars get felicitated
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan out for a film on Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan take kids out for movie
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana entertained audiences with their singing at a special concert held to promote their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann enthrall audiences with their singing skills at concert
'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what happens to people when they stop having sex

Low mood and falling libido are only the beginning (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit USD 22,000

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KRK calls Virat Kohli ‘monkey’, takes a dig at MS Dhoni on Twitter

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's poor form has attracted some criticism from Kamaal R Khan. (Photo: PTI/ KRK Facebook)
 

Just 1 out of 10 women able to orgasm during one night stands: study

64 percent men were able to orgasm in similar conditions (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video | Smartphone that looks like iPhone 7 but is priced cheaper

The smartphone in question flaunts a polycarbonate polishing technology and a matte black colour finish. (Image: GizChina)
 

Kings XI Punjab's Sandeep Sharma fined for angry outburst against umpire

Sandeep Sharma decided to switch to round the wicket and umpire A Nand Kishore called a no-ball as he believed that the bowler did not inform him of the change. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tamil Nadu: Journals that took forward the Dravidian movement’s legacy

Hamid Ansari and M Karunanidhi

Mango grower in UP develops 'Yogi mango' to relish taste buds this summer

The

Jharkhand: 14-yr-old girl attends school as one-day honorary principal

The 14-year-old honorary principal supervised the preparation of mid-day meal and tasted the food before it was served to the students. (Photo: File/Representational)

Stop vigilantism, focus on cattle choked to death by plastic: Animal activists

Rescuers do not have the exact number of deaths caused by consumption of plastic and other toxic material, as most go unreported. (Photo: File)

Mahabharata era Parijat tree to be cloned

(Photo: yarnspinnerr.wordpress.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham