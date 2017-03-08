Nation, In Other News

Summer rain lashes Bengaluru, many areas flooded

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2017, 5:28 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 5:50 am IST
Traffic came to a grinding halt in Shantinagar, Jayanagar, Govindarajanagara and surrounding areas.
A KSRTC bus stuck at the Kino Theatre underpass following the heavy downpour on Tuesday evening. (Photo: DC)
Bengaluru: Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning struck Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, bringing relief from sweltering heat. Several parts were waterlogged as heavy rains lashed over one hour from 8 pm onwards.

Mr Sundar M. Metri, head of meteorological centre, Bengaluru predicted more thunderstorms over the next two to three days. Traffic came to a grinding halt in Shantinagar, Jayanagar, Govindarajanagara and surrounding areas.

A KSRTC bus was stuck at the Kino Theatre underpass as water had risen up to its windows. Passengers and the crew climbed out of the windows to safety.

Water logging was reported from Konena Agrahara, Sweeper Lane, Nataraja theatre, Malleswaram 12 th Cross, West Park near Venugopalaswamy temple and BTM Layout 100 Feet Road.

Several tress were uprooted at Gangondanhalli , Govindarajangar, Sanjaynagar , AECS layout, Gangothri Hospital, BTM Layout, KSRTC Layout, JP Nagar, Post Office in Hoskerehalli, Girinagar, Gangothri Hospital, and BTM Hospital. No casualties were reported till 11 pm.

Tags: summer rain, bengaluru flood, water logging
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

