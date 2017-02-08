Nation, In Other News

Kerala BJP team meets Rajnath Singh over violence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 7:03 am IST
Rajnath Singh appraised the delegation that the central Government is closely monitoring the scene.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP delegation led by State president Kummanam Rajasekharan and former State presidents V. Muraleedharan and P. K. Krishnadas have called on union Home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi seeking his intervention in the murder politics being practiced by CPM. Rajnath Singh appraised the delegation that the central Government is closely monitoring the scene. BJP State delegation met the union Home minister at his residence where he assured them that the central Government will consider their memorandum within the powers of the Constitution.

They had given a memorandum stating that two dalits were killed in Thiruvananthapuram, two people which includes a woman, were torched to death in Palakkad and another man was killed in Kannur which all had happened in a span of three month’s time. This is the second time in a span of four months that the State BJP delegation had called on Rajnath Singh raising the atrocities of CPM being unleashed against the BJP supporters.

“We raised the issue of the breach in law and order situation in the State. Innocent BJP supporters are facing the wrath of the CPM supporters”, said Kummanam. BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao who accompanied the Kerala delegation criticized the CPM leadership. He said the Indian Constitution gives the right to live where it is the responsibility of the State Government to protect the citizens which is not happening.

Apart from Kummanam, former BJP State presidents P. K. Krishnadas and V. Muraleedharan also was also there in the delegation. They also called on National Women’s Commission chairman Lalitha Kumaramangalam and National Commission for Minorities Naseem Ahmad. National Women’s Commission representatives are expected to arrive in the State in the next few days. On Wednesday, the Kerala BJP delegation will also visit the National Human Rights Commission chairman Justice H. L. Dattu and raise the Marxist party’s atrocities.

Tags: rajnath singh, kummanam rajasekharan, bjp
Location: India, Kerala

