Alanganallur jallikattu to be held on Friday

The village committee and the official team comprising officials from various government departments would jointly organise the event.
The newly formed village committee would have 30 members comprising 17 members of the village festival committee (AIADMK functionaries) and 13 villagers.
Madurai: The uncertainty over conducting jallikattu at Alanganallur  was cleared after the district Collector Veera Raghava Rao held talks with the two warring groups and resolved their differences on Tuesday evening.

“The jallikattu will be conducted as per schedule at Alanganallur on Feburary 10,” the district Collector told Deccan Chronicle. The village committee and the official team comprising officials from various government departments would jointly organise the event. Similar official teams had also coordinated with the village committee for conducting the jallikattu at Avaniyapuram, said a senior government official. The district administration has also decided to distribute T-shirts to the bull tamers thus putting an end to the dispute over using the picture of political party leaders on the T-shirt.

A group of villagers including many DMK cadres had submitted a petition to the district Collector on Monday stating that the ruling party members are not involving members of other political parties.

