Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s look-alike hogs limelight in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For once, people at Charminar were fascinated not by the monument but by a tourist, who had a striking resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Sadananda Nayak, a doppelganger of Mr Modi, took the city folks by surprise and the message spread quickly on social media, leaving city netizens amazed.

He was seen sporting the trademark attire of Modi with a turban and a saffron shawl, which made more people to gather at the monument to get a glimpse.

Mr Naik hails from Udupi in Karnataka and visited Charminar along with his family on Saturday. The 59-year-old was reportedly a cook earlier, but has been roped in by the BJP to participate in party programmes.