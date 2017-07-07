Nation, In Other News

Swear won’t misuse our name, University of Hyderabad to students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUSHA PUPPALA
Published Jul 7, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 3:04 am IST
The affidavit they sign requires students not to get involved in any kind of protest or even criticise university policies on social media.
University of Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 University of Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the University of Hyderabad is asking new students to sign an affidavit when they take admission to the University that lays down certain do’s and dont’s. The affidavit they sign requires students not to get involved in any kind of protest or even criticise university policies on social media. If students fail to abide by these rules, the university can take disciplinary action against them, which could even amount to cancelling the admission.

“I will not misuse or misrepresent the name of the university through social media,” the affidavit reads. Students are also not allowed to invite the media without written permission from the designated University authorities. Student leaders of UoH say the affidavit is unacceptable and completely against the fundamental rights of students and freedom of expression.

Student leaders say the affidavit is unacceptable and is against the fundamental rights since it denies them the right to protest on campus. It also violates UGC's Students Minimum Entit-lement guidelines, 2013. K.S. Roy Chowdary, vice-president of the Students Federation of India, said, “The university wants to control students with these new rules and regulations. If students sign such affidavits, legal cases can be booked ag-ainst them, which will affect the student community."

K.P. Manojan, who is studying human rights at UoH, said that the university wants to “mould the newcomers so that they will not be able to participate in protests.”' T. Sriranga Rao who practices in the High Court, said that if students sign the affidavit they have to follow it at any cost. “These kinds of rules are against the Constitution as they violate freedom of expression and speech. It is not good of the University to do this, but students should not create a nuisance; protests should always be within limits.”

Tags: university of hyderabad, ugc
Location: India, Telangana

 




Related Stories

University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad University student detained for beef protest

The protest was conducted on Monday at Town Hall.
31 May 2017 2:01 AM
University of Hyderabad

Srinagar is back after University of Hyderabad protest

Admin tried to drop the entrance centre.
27 May 2017 12:36 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive: At 32, Ranveer is still a child on his birthday; complete details here

The actor, who is still a child at heart, and has conquered the audiences heart with his stellar performances.
 

Video: Hyderabad girl bleeds from eyes, ears and mouth due to rare disease

She hasn't been able to go to play or school since two months (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian football team attains best FIFA ranking in 21 years

Under Stephen Constantine's reign, India have won 12 of their last 14 official games in international football. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

TN: Crocodile kills 65-yr-old man while he was taking bath in river

The incident occurred when Sellakannu of Anaikarai had gone to bathe at Kollidam river on Tuesday evening, police said. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Want to see where Modi sold tea in Gujarat? Soon you can

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Pune: Tanker driver held for collision with bus; 7 techies killed

While six people died on spot, one succumbed later at a hospital on Sunday night. Seven others were injured in the accident. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Gujarat: Woman delivers baby in ambulance surrounded by 12 lions

The lion pride, including three males, blocked the vehicle's passage. (Representational Image)

Thanks to ECI, now you get voting enrolment reminders on Facebook!

The reminder will be sent out in 13 Indian languages (FIle Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham