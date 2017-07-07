Nation, In Other News

Operation Malabar: Navies of 3 nations to start sea exercises

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published Jul 7, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 2:53 am IST
The US, Indian and Japanese Navies will together field at least 15 ships in the exercise focused on submarine detection.
Beijing will deploy high tech surveillance ship CNS Neptune besides Yuan class submarines and satellites in sky to keep watch over the mega exercise
 Beijing will deploy high tech surveillance ship CNS Neptune besides Yuan class submarines and satellites in sky to keep watch over the mega exercise

NEW DELHI: The 10-day-long Operation Malabar, which will take off on Monday in the Bay of Bengal, besides being the most complex version till date, holds out strong promise of staging a “cat and mouse game” like no other versions of the 20 preceding it. While the US, Indian and Japanese Navies will together field at least 15 ships in the exercise focused on submarine detection and adopting counter measures, Beijing will deploy high tech surveillance ship CNS Neptune besides Yuan class submarines and satellites in the sky to keep watch over the unfolding mega exercise. The “Chongming Island” submarine rescue ship is also likely to be present in the region during the time of the exercise.

Chinese experts, like military commentator Chen Guangwen, believe Malabar 2017 is aimed primarily at countering underwater threats. “This time by the India-led ‘Malabar’ joint military exercise is to find a way to deal with Chinese submarines,” Mr Chen has said. Malabar 2017 is of unusual significance amid seething tension between India and China with troops of both the countries engaged in a standoff in a tri-junction near the Chumba Valley across Sikkim. Besides CNS Neptune (also known as Haiwangxing), the PLA Navy’s snooping fleet comprises a fleet of five more sophisticated electronic reconnaissance vessels.

Tags: operation malabar, navies

 




Related Stories

Representational image.

China holds ‘real battle’ simulations

Besides testing the new equipment, the exercises involve conducting live firing exercises.
07 Jul 2017 2:44 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive: At 32, Ranveer is still a child on his birthday; complete details here

The actor, who is still a child at heart, and has conquered the audiences heart with his stellar performances.
 

Video: Hyderabad girl bleeds from eyes, ears and mouth due to rare disease

She hasn't been able to go to play or school since two months (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian football team attains best FIFA ranking in 21 years

Under Stephen Constantine's reign, India have won 12 of their last 14 official games in international football. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

TN: Crocodile kills 65-yr-old man while he was taking bath in river

The incident occurred when Sellakannu of Anaikarai had gone to bathe at Kollidam river on Tuesday evening, police said. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Want to see where Modi sold tea in Gujarat? Soon you can

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Pune: Tanker driver held for collision with bus; 7 techies killed

While six people died on spot, one succumbed later at a hospital on Sunday night. Seven others were injured in the accident. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Gujarat: Woman delivers baby in ambulance surrounded by 12 lions

The lion pride, including three males, blocked the vehicle's passage. (Representational Image)

Thanks to ECI, now you get voting enrolment reminders on Facebook!

The reminder will be sent out in 13 Indian languages (FIle Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham