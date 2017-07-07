Nation, In Other News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks Centre to protect consumers from price rise

Published Jul 7, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 3:52 am IST
Pinarayi asked the Centre to set up state-level monitoring cells.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File/PTI)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged MPs from Kerala to exert pressure on the Centre to protect the interests of consumers in the wake of  post GST price hike of commodities. The chief minister was inaugurating a meeting of MPs from Kerala ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. Pinarayi asked the Centre to set up state-level monitoring cells. The state government has intervened to check price rise post-GST and also put in place a system to receive complaints from the public, he said and urged the Centre to publish the existing tax rates and the previous tax rates.

He pointed out that the tax in non AC restaurants was 12 per cent which needed to be reduced. Besides, tax on traditional ayurveda medicines should be reduced to 5 per cent. He said the tourism industry would face serious consequences if the Centre failed to reduce the tax on house boats.

Rein in airline operators
Pinaryai Vijayan said that he was planning to meet Prime Minister in August to demand an end to the practice of increasing airfare during festival season. The state government had convened a meeting of airline operators to discuss the air fare issue which was also attended by senior officials of aviation. However, most airlines jacked up fares during Ramzan season. The chief minister said Centres move to privatise public sector companies in the state would be opposed. Hindustan News Print, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, HLL Life Care were on the list for privatisation or closure. "Our MPs should raise their voice against Centre's move," he said.

