Nation, In Other News

Bengaluru: 3 labourers enter manhole without protection, choke to death

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2017, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
The three might have died due to suffocation because of toxic gases inside the manhole, officials said.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Three contract labourers died of suffocation after they entered a manhole on a road in Bengaluru without any precaution to clear a blockage, police and officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a labourer first entered the 10 ft deep manhole without any protective measures and on not hearing from him for a long time another also went inside.

Due to suffocation he shouted for help, upon which the tractor driver who had accompanied them also entered the manhole to rescue them.

All the three might have died due to suffocation because of toxic gases inside the manhole, officials said, adding that their bodies were recovered hours later.

The workers were engaged by Hyderabad-based Ramkay Enterprises, a contractor employed by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for the work, they said.

BWSSB officials said the workers were involved by the contractors to clear the clogged line and the board was not intimated before starting the work as per procedures.

Also expressing surprise about the work being undertaken late in the night, they said contractors were supposed to use jetting machine to clean the manhole.

Minister for Bengaluru Development and State Town Planning K J George and Bengaluru Mayor G Padmavathi who visited the site have assured strict action against those responsible.

"It's an unfortunate incident, it should not have happened. There are both Supreme Court and BWSSB orders that no one should be allowed to enter manhole to either repair or clean it," George told reporters.

He said "...merciless action will be taken against those responsible. Negligence is the main cause, despite laws labourers have been used for this work. Strict action will be taken."

George also said that Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given from BWSSB, and the contractor will be penalised.

Police said they have registered a case and a probe was on.

Tags: labourers, manhole, toxic gas
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
 

Don’t give your alcohol bill to the producer: Akshay's advice to young actors

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

CBSE's mobile app to help students locate exam centre

(Representational Image)

Youths can make India a superpower: Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Busy on phone, youth falls off building terrace; dies

(Representational image)

Eight injured in blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train

A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the blast. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Puducherry: Man commits suicide after wife refuses money for liquor

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham