Sushma seeks report on Hyderabad man jailed in Saudi and awarded 300 lashes

Published Jan 7, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 12:40 pm IST
The man was allegedly robbed, but was arrested when he went to file a complaint with the Saudi police.
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday sought a report from the Indian Mission in Saudi Arabia about a 32-year-old man from Hyderabad being sentenced to one year's imprisonment and 300 lashes by a Saudi court after being convicted in a robbery case.

Swaraj's direction came after the family of Mohammed Mansoor Hussain, a resident of Malakpet in Hyderabad who holds an MBA degree, reached out to her through Twitter seeking her intervention in the case.

"I have asked for a report from Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia," Swaraj tweeted Friday night.

As per reports, Hussain is lodged in Wadi Al Dawasir jail in Saudi Arabia. He had been working as a marketing auditor at Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al Qahtani and Sons Limited in Riyadh since 2013.

Hussain's family claimed on August 25 last year he had gone to a bank to deposit nearly one lakh Saudi Riyal when he was allegedly robbed by some miscreants. When he went to a police station to lodge a complaint on the advice of his boss, he was taken to custody.

According to reports, he has been sentenced to one year's imprisonment and 300 lashes.

