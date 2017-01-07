Sushma seeks report on Hyderabad man jailed in Saudi and awarded 300 lashes

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday sought a report from the Indian Mission in Saudi Arabia about a 32-year-old man from Hyderabad being sentenced to one year's imprisonment and 300 lashes by a Saudi court after being convicted in a robbery case.

Swaraj's direction came after the family of Mohammed Mansoor Hussain, a resident of Malakpet in Hyderabad who holds an MBA degree, reached out to her through Twitter seeking her intervention in the case.

"I have asked for a report from Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia," Swaraj tweeted Friday night.

As per reports, Hussain is lodged in Wadi Al Dawasir jail in Saudi Arabia. He had been working as a marketing auditor at Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al Qahtani and Sons Limited in Riyadh since 2013.

Hussain's family claimed on August 25 last year he had gone to a bank to deposit nearly one lakh Saudi Riyal when he was allegedly robbed by some miscreants. When he went to a police station to lodge a complaint on the advice of his boss, he was taken to custody.

According to reports, he has been sentenced to one year's imprisonment and 300 lashes.