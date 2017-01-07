MET study will reveal cloud seeding results in 2 years

An experiment, coordinated by Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, has commenced in Maharashtra and Telangana to study the efficacy of cloud seeding when the monsoon plays truant (Representational image)

TIRUPATI: It could take at least three years for Met experts to conclude whether cloud seeding helps trigger rainfall whenever the monsoon fails.

An experiment, coordinated by Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, has commenced in Maharashtra and Telangana to study the efficacy of cloud seeding when the monsoon plays truant. Though several state governments take to cloud seeding to solve problems of water scarcity, the results of ongoing experiment could help either increase this technique to quench the thirst in parched areas, or identify other methods to overcome shortage.