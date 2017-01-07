Chinese submarine surfaces in Malaysia after 'fighting pirates'

China is the second largest submarine operator in the world. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: A day after it was reported that an advanced Chinese nuclear submarine was docked in the Karachi port earlier in May 2016, an image has surfaced, showing a Chinese diesel-electric submarine in Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia after an extended deployment in the Indian Ocean.

According to a report in NDTV, the images came to fore after it was tweeted by the Royal Malaysian Navy's official Twitter page.

Beijing though, insisted in a statement that the Type 039 'Song' class diesel electric submarine, which was pictured with a large support ship, was present at the coastal site during a rest period from anti-piracy patrols off Somalian coast.

It was docked at Kota Kinabalu since Tuesday and submarine was scheduled to depart earlier in the day.

INS Chakra is India’s only nuclear ballistic missile submarine, since it has been only a short while since the arrival of INS Arihant.

Indian Navy also has 13 Russian and German designed diesel-electric submarines and first of six new French-designed 'Scorpene' class submarines still to enter service along with a number of other indigenous nuclear fast attack submarines.

Meanwhile China is the second largest submarine operator in the world, with 12 to 15 nuclear submarines of all types, and 56 conventionally powered submarines.

The diesel electric submarines are silent when operating underwater but need to surface periodically, vulnerable to detection.

Earlier in 2006, a Chinese 'Song' class submarine went undetected and surfaced within the firing range of the torpedoes of aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk in the East China Sea.

For the record, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba earlier said, "As far as People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships and submarines are concerned, the Indian Navy keeps a close eye and monitor their movements. We launch surveillance missions in the form of aircraft and ships to keep a track of them."