Bengaluru school fondly remembers ‘topper Jaya’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2016, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 4:57 pm IST
The AIADMK supremo was raised in Bengaluru for a considerable part of her childhood.
Photograph of J Jayalalithaa at Bishop Cotton Girls' School, Bengaluru (Photo: Twitter)
Chennai: While it may have been decades since the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has had any association with her school, the Bishop Cotton Girls' School in Bengaluru fondly remembers a coy and studious Jayalalithaa to this day.

The AIADMK supremo, who was raised in the city for a considerable part of her childhood studied in the school between the ages of six to ten when she was put up with her grand parents.

“I want to and will become like her, she always helped the poor & those in need,” said a student of the Bishop Cotton Girls' School.

“I feel proud, and privileged,” the Principal of the school said recounting its association with ‘Amma’.

Describing her school years as one of the best times of her life, Jayalalithaa, in an interview with Simi Garewal pointed out that she was the class topper in all subjects.

She added with great pride that she was awarded the student award of the year when she graduated her high school. “Till today I consider that my greatest achievement.”

She later moved to Chennai with her mother, where she earned a scholarship for her higher education.

