RK Nagar bypoll: Team OPS puts up figurine of 'Jaya in coffin' during campaign

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
Placing the 'coffin' over the bonnet of an open top jeep, OPS supporters sought votes for their candidate E Madhusudanan.
A replica of a coffin with late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa's figurine (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 A replica of a coffin with late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa's figurine (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: A replica of a coffin with late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa's figurine was today deployed by AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction as part of campaign for the RK Nagar assembly bypoll, highlighting its demand for a probe into her death.

Placing the 'coffin' over the bonnet of an open top jeep, supporters of former chief minister O Panneerselvam sought votes for their candidate E Madhusudanan.

Stressing on an independent judicial inquiry to go into the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death, campaigners urged the voters to cast their votes for 'electric pole' symbol to strengthen the demand.

On Madhusudanan's victory, the demand for the probe will get strengthened, they told the voters.

Former School Education Minister and a key loyalist of Panneerselvam, K Pandiarajan highlighted their demand for the judicial probe during the campaign.

Moments before the 'coffin' was dramatically unwrapped in the middle of campaign, a woman speaker talked about Jayalalithaa's death at a private hospital here last December and the demand for a probe.

The figurine of Jayalalithaa draped in National flag was a replica of the original and attracted the people's attention.

Ever since Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK chief VK Sasikala in February last, he has been raising the issue of a judicial inquiry into "Amma's" death.

