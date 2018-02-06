Rifle grenade fired at Army camp in J&K's Pulwama; no casualties

The soldiers present inside the camp promptly fired their rifles towards the direction of the attack. (Photo: File/PTI) (Representational image)

SRINAGAR: Militants on Monday evening fired a rifle grenade at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district. However, no casualties were reported.

The police and Army sources here said that a rifle grenade was fired towards the company headquarters of the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles at Kakapora in Pulwama. In exploded without causing any casualties, the sources said.

The soldiers present inside the camp promptly fired their rifles towards the direction of the attack. A resident living near the Army camp said that there was brief exchange of fire between the troops and suspected militants. This was followed by the reinforcements from the Army, the J&K police and CRPF laying siege to the area to conduct searches. Pulwama’s SSP Choudhary Aslam confirmed there were no casualties reported in the incident.