Nation, In Other News

Angry mob sets police station ablaze in Gadag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Feb 6, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Youth’s death after police quizzing over links to sand mafia enrages kin.
À mob set Lakshmeshwar police station on fire in Gadag district on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
 À mob set Lakshmeshwar police station on fire in Gadag district on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

HUBBALLI: Following the death of a youth after police interrogation in Gadag district, an angry mob set the jurisdictional Laxmeshwar police station on fire early Sunday. The youth was reportedly picked up for questioning in connection with alleged links to illegal sand mafia.

The enraged relatives and fellow villagers ransacked the police station, forcing the PSI and other policemen to flee. They also burnt a police jeep and around ten bikes parked outside the station.

The police have imposed prohibitory orders and deployed additional forces from adjoining districts, as tense situation prevailed in the town.

North Range IGP Ramachandra Rao has suspended the sub-inspector Dayanand Nayak and jeep driver Ashok Pujar in this connection. However, police officials claimed that people behind illegal sand mafia were involved in the violence.

The police officials have been conducting raids for the last one month to control illegal sand mining, which is rampant in the taluk.

On Saturday night the police raided lorries for illegal transportation of sand. They had allegedly beaten lorry driver Shivanand Gooli (21), who hailed from Battur village.

A police jeep set ablaze by an angry mob in Lakshmeshwar, Gadag, on Sunday. (Photo: KPN)A police jeep set ablaze by an angry mob in Lakshmeshwar, Gadag, on Sunday. (Photo: KPN)

After the police interrogation, he reached home and reportedly complained of chest pain. His family members rushed Shivanand to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Shivanand's relatives and hundreds of angry villagers, arrived in tractors and laid siege to the police station, along with the body. They blamed police for Shvanand's death and demanded action against erring policemen.

The injury marks on the head and legs of Shivanand had aroused the suspicion of the villagers.

Soon the situation got out of control and the enraged mob destroyed furniture, computers and other records, before setting the police station on fire. They also pelted stones at two fire brigade vehicles, which had arrived to extinguish the fire.

Deputy Commissioner Manoj Jain and senior police officials had tough time convincing the mob to allow the post-mortem of the body. The relatives complained that the police officials have beaten the driver to death and spared sand mining mafia bigwigs.

They alleged that police officials were making money by colluding with those involved in the mining mafia and action was being taken against lowly labourers, who are working with them for their livelihood.

FIR filed
Police officials assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted. “We have accepted the FIR filed against the policemen by Shivanand's family members. Truth will come out only after detailed probe by an independent  judicial authority. We will take action against both erring policemen and the people were responsible for torching police station and vehicles," Jain said.

Police have deployed around ten platoons of district reserve and KSRP constables in Laxmeshwar town to prevent untoward incidents.

CID to probe
Denying the charge of lock-up death, the north range IGP Ramachandra Rao said that the case will be handed over to CID for thorough investigation. He also said that there is a loss of more than Rs 30 lakh due to arson attack at the police station.

Tags: angry mob
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Tamannaah, Sunny, other stars set trends with their style
Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Daisy Shah and Padma Lakshmi were some of the star attractions on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Daisy Shah, Padma Lakshmi, others dazzle with their fashion sense
Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
Bollywood stars walked the ramp at various shows of the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Iulia, Karisma, Bipasha, Vaani, Sooraj, other stars at their glamorous best
The team of the film 'Mubarakan' held a bash at J W Marriott in Mumbai on Friday before they head to London for the next schedule of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team Arjun, Anil, Neha, Athiya, others party before London shoot
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Gujarat: Congress workers garland Suresh Prabhu with black cloth, offer him lollipop

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bikaner college wary of boys getting girls' numbers, makes separate WhatsApp groups

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

World's oldest emoji discovered in a Slovakian legal document

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how running can have an adverse effect on your sex life

Running can make people feel strong and confident (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Heart-warming reunion of leopard with her cubs goes viral

The reunion was caught on camera (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rajasthan: Not wanting to skip marathon, man ties the knot at finish line

Representational image (Photo: File)

Bikaner college wary of boys getting girls' numbers, makes separate WhatsApp groups

Representational image (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Taj Mahal Hotel shut for a year

The Taj Mahal Hotel near Patny circle, Secunderabad, on Saturday night. Photo: DC

Hyderabad: 2-year-old falls into open drain, dies

Garbage covers the drain in Rein Bazaar, where a two-year-old fell and drowned on Saturday.

Will new uprising in TN break your silence on Amma's death? actor Gautami asks Modi

Actor Gautami Tadimalla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: @gautamitads/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham