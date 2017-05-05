Nation, In Other News

Delhi: Grenade found in Red Fort well, bomb disposal team at the spot

PTI
Published May 5, 2017, 10:42 am IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 11:30 am IST
The grenade has been taken in for investigation, upon which it will be decided if it belonged to the World War era.
Red Fort
 Red Fort

New Delhi: A live grenade was found during the cleaning of a well on the premises of the Red Fort last evening, triggering a security scare.

The grenade was found by the Archaeological Survey of India officials, following which they alerted the police and the Central Industrial Security Force.

A police cordon was thrown around the area and the National Security Guard was informed, said a senior police officer.

The NSG commandos safely removed the grenade today, he said.

Earlier in February, ammunition and boxes of explosives were found during cleaning of a well inside Red Fort.

Tags: grenade, red fort, national security agency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

