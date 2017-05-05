Delhi: Grenade found in Red Fort well, bomb disposal team at the spot

New Delhi: A live grenade was found during the cleaning of a well on the premises of the Red Fort last evening, triggering a security scare.

The grenade was found by the Archaeological Survey of India officials, following which they alerted the police and the Central Industrial Security Force.

A police cordon was thrown around the area and the National Security Guard was informed, said a senior police officer.

The NSG commandos safely removed the grenade today, he said.

Earlier in February, ammunition and boxes of explosives were found during cleaning of a well inside Red Fort.