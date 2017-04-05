Nation, In Other News

New H-1B visa rules will trouble Hyderabad’s IT companies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MAHESH AVADHUTA
Published Apr 5, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 3:21 am IST
Firms will have to revisit their strategy, say experts.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: Software companies from Hyderabad need to brace themselves for testing times over a new regulation that has been released by US authorities regarding H-1B visas for computer programmers.

According to a fresh announcement by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), entry-level computer programmers will find it very difficult to secure jobs in the United States on H-1B visas. The change appears to target outsourcing companies that typically employ lower-paid, lower-level computer workers.

Ranga Pothula, president Hyderabad Soft-ware Enterprises Asso-ciation (HYSEA), said that more than 90 per cent of H-1B applicants from Hyderabad are from the IT industry and essentially into computer programming jobs.

“Companies based in Hyderabad used to send highly skilled as well as entry-level programmers say 10 years ago. But off-late they are considering H-1Bs for mostly high-skilled techies and sometimes for medium-skilled. However, with new restrictions, all software firms might have to revisit the issue,” Mr Pothula said.

Companies applying for H-1B visas for computer programming positions will have to submit additional evidence showing that the jobs are complex or specialised, and require professional degrees. Entry-level wages attached to these visa applications will also face more scrutiny.

US authorities may claim that this is not a policy change, but this policy has been in place for 17 years. IT companies have been caught off-guard with the decision coinciding with the start of application filing window.

S. Jayaram, executive director of SP Software Private Limited, Madhapur, said that this decision would increase scrutiny for H-1B applicants from computer programming category.

“Big IT companies from Hyderabad and the rest of India that apply for H-1B visas for computer programming positions usually submit additional evidence showing that the jobs are complex or specialised and require professional degrees. However, with the increased chances of an audit by US authorities to check the credentials of applicants, companies will have to very careful in their approach. Any misuse of the system might lead to blacklisting of the software firm, which will be a huge blow,” he said.

Meanwhile, the USCIS has decided to take a targeted approach when making site visits across the country. Targeted site visits will allow USCIS to focus resources where fraud and abuse of the H-1B programme may be more likely to occur, and determine whether H-1B dependent employers are evading their obligation to make a good faith effort to recruit US workers.

USCIS will continue random and unannounced visits nationwide. To further deter and detect abuse, USCIS has established an email address that will allow individuals (including both American workers and H-1B workers who suspect they or others may be the victim of H-1B fraud or abuse) to submit information or alleged violations about potential H-1B fraud or abuse. Information submitted to the email address will be used for investigations and referrals to law enforcement agencies.

Tags: the us citizenship and immigration services
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised in Mumbai

Khanna was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale’.
 

I'm sorry for the misleading headline: Model apologises to Hrithik Roshan

Refuting to her claims the 'Kaabil' star tweeted, "My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying."
 

IPL 2017: After auction snub, Ishant sharma gets picked by Kings XI Punjab

Ishant Sharma has 88 wickets from the 107 Twenty20 matches he has played and has an economy rate of 7.75 with best bowling figures of 5 for 12. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Deer shocks biker by jumping over him to cross road

The deer simply vanished in a flash before anyone could understand what happened (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Team strengths and weaknesses in 10th edition of Indian Premier League

After a long home season of Test cricket, the Indian cricket fans will turn their attention to white-ball cricket as the tenth edition of Indian Premier League gets underaway in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
 

Pornhub's brilliant April Fool's prank had porn viewers panicking

Many shared the prank on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

UP: Man arrested for involvement in illegal slaughter of buffaloes

Representational image (Photo: File)

I believe in the equality of religion: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: Convict freed due to typo by HC; court says protect witnesses

Delhi High Court. (Photo: File/PTI)

Plea seeking Akhilesh to vacate a bungalow infructuous: SC

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Teenage couple found hanging from tree in UP

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham