Nation, In Other News

Meet Shyam Rangeela, the 22-yr-old who imitates Modi flawlessly

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 4:58 pm IST
Shyam is a farmer’s son from Mokhamwala village in Rajasthan.
Shyam Rangeela. (Photo: Facebook)
 Shyam Rangeela. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: Shyam Rangeela, a 22-year-old young man from Rajasthan’s Mokhamwala village, has taken over the Internet with his imitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s voice.

According to a report, Shyam, a farmer’s son, became the latest online sensation after his video, in which he imitates Modi, went viral. “Modi ji's reaction on Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai,” reads the description of the video, uploaded from his friend’s phone on YouTube on November 19.

"I made the video on my friend's phone because mine wasn't working. There was no electricity in the house and we used a torch to light my face. I made the video and forgot about it. I realised that it had gone viral only two days later when I got my phone back from service," he said.

Another video of him performing at Vivekananda Institute of Technology, Jaipur, has also gone viral. He imitates both Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in the video on gol-gappas.

"People laugh when I imitate Rahul Gandhi but are shocked when I do Modi," Shyam said.

Ironically, Shaym had come to Mumbai about six months ago with the hopes of getting a break in TV. With his video going viral and the ‘shocking’ mimicry of Modi, he has started getting calls for stand-up performances.

Since the age of 11, Shyam had dreamt of becoming a comedian and now his dream seems to be coming true. As he now moves closer to his childhood dream, Shyam hopes to meet Modi.

Tags: narendra modi, mimicry, shyam rangeela, imitation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sourav Ganguly injures his shoulder while playing gully cricket

Sourav Ganguly rolled back the years, when he took-up the ever so familiar stance, not at the Eden Gardens, but in one of the many little by-lanes of North Kolkata. (Photo: Facebook/ Screengrab)
 

Unable to attend his own wedding, groom exchanges vows via webcam

Harris was unable to attend his own wedding due to prior work commitments, however, in his absence, his relatives took the onus of getting him married. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

It’s a compliment, not an achievement: Hrithik on '3rd most handsome face' title

Hrithik Roshan
 

Post-graduate student in Ahmedabad follows her dream to drive cab

Monica Yadav has a degree from Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (Photo: Facebook)
 

RBI Governor gets Rs 2 lakh pay, no supporting staff at home

RBI Governor Urjit Patel
 

Someone in Madurai paid Rs 5 to public toilet by cheque in absence of change

The cheque had 'Public Toilet Madurai' written on it (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Unable to attend his own wedding, groom exchanges vows via webcam

Harris was unable to attend his own wedding due to prior work commitments, however, in his absence, his relatives took the onus of getting him married. (Photo: Representational Image)

Gadkari rubbishes reports of 50 chartered flights for daughter's wedding

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Bar scam casts long shadow on ex-minister’s son’s ‘filmy’ wedding

The wedding venue (Photo:Facebook)

UNICEF teams up with govt for national survey on child nutrition levels

Source:(Representational Image)

APIDC top official found dead

Police said that he had been suffering from chronic depression for several months. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham