Meet Shyam Rangeela, the 22-yr-old who imitates Modi flawlessly

Mumbai: Shyam Rangeela, a 22-year-old young man from Rajasthan’s Mokhamwala village, has taken over the Internet with his imitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s voice.

According to a report, Shyam, a farmer’s son, became the latest online sensation after his video, in which he imitates Modi, went viral. “Modi ji's reaction on Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai,” reads the description of the video, uploaded from his friend’s phone on YouTube on November 19.

"I made the video on my friend's phone because mine wasn't working. There was no electricity in the house and we used a torch to light my face. I made the video and forgot about it. I realised that it had gone viral only two days later when I got my phone back from service," he said.

Another video of him performing at Vivekananda Institute of Technology, Jaipur, has also gone viral. He imitates both Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in the video on gol-gappas.

"People laugh when I imitate Rahul Gandhi but are shocked when I do Modi," Shyam said.

Ironically, Shaym had come to Mumbai about six months ago with the hopes of getting a break in TV. With his video going viral and the ‘shocking’ mimicry of Modi, he has started getting calls for stand-up performances.

Since the age of 11, Shyam had dreamt of becoming a comedian and now his dream seems to be coming true. As he now moves closer to his childhood dream, Shyam hopes to meet Modi.