Hyderabad may feel heat next week, at 40 degree celsius

Hyderabad: The mercury will hit 40ºC in a week, the IMD cautioned on Friday. The maximum temperature in the city on Friday was 35.8ºC. In the state, the maximum temperature could rise to 42ºC.

The highest temperature recorded for the month was 41.3ºC in March 23, 2010. The temperature could reach 47ºC for some days in April and May. The mercury would stay at 45ºC for many days in the next two months, IMD-Hyderabad director Y.K Reddy.

The National Disaster Management Authority had said last week it would draw up an action plan to prevent heatwave deaths.

Heatwave toll plunged in 2016

The National Disaster Management Authority had said last week that heat-related deaths were brought down in 2016 as compared to 2015, by sending an action plan to the states. This included making drinking water easily available, discouraging non-essential travel during peak heat hours and equipping all health units with oral rehydration therapy units to quickly revive and stabilise people who are affected by heat. An estimated 22,000 people died due to heath-related incidents from 1992 to 2015.

There were 2,400 deaths in 2015 and 1,100 in 2016. There is a demand to treat heatwave deaths as a national calamity, and provide compensation to victims.

SUMMER THREAT

Extreme events during the last 10 years in Telangana in March, upto 2016

Mahabubnagar: 44.7ºC, March 22, 2012

Bhadrachalam: 42.8ºC, March 18, 2016

Nizamabad: 42.6ºC, March 23, 2010

Khammam: 42.2ºC, March 23, 2016

Nalgonda: 42ºC, March 23, 2016

Ramagundam: 42ºC, March 23, 2010

Hanamakonda: 41.5ºC, March 23, 2016

Medak: 41.5ºC, March 26, 2016

Hyderabad: 41.3ºC, March 23, 2010

Adilabad: 40.6ºC, March 20 and 24, 2011