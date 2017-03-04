Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad may feel heat next week, at 40 degree celsius

Published Mar 4, 2017
The highest temperature recorded for the month was 41.3 degree celsius in March 23, 2010.
The temperature could reach 47ºC for some days in April and May. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: The mercury will hit 40ºC in a week, the IMD cautioned on Friday. The maximum temperature in the city on Friday was 35.8ºC. In the state, the maximum temperature could rise to 42ºC.

The highest temperature recorded for the month was 41.3ºC in March  23, 2010. The temperature could reach 47ºC for some days in April and May. The mercury would stay at 45ºC for many days in the next two months, IMD-Hyderabad director Y.K Reddy.

The National Disaster Management Authority had said last week it would draw up an action plan to prevent heatwave deaths.

Heatwave toll plunged in 2016
The National Disaster Management Authority had said last week that heat-related deaths were brought down in 2016 as compared to 2015, by sending an action plan to the states. This included making drinking water easily available, discouraging non-essential travel during  peak heat hours and equipping all health units with oral rehydration therapy units to quickly revive and stabilise people who are affected by heat. An estimated 22,000 people died due to heath-related incidents from 1992 to 2015.

There were 2,400 deaths in 2015 and 1,100 in 2016. There is a demand to treat heatwave deaths as a national calamity, and provide compensation to victims.

SUMMER THREAT
Extreme events during the last 10 years in Telangana in March, upto 2016
Mahabubnagar: 44.7ºC, March 22, 2012
Bhadrachalam: 42.8ºC, March 18, 2016
Nizamabad: 42.6ºC, March 23, 2010
Khammam: 42.2ºC, March 23, 2016
Nalgonda: 42ºC, March 23, 2016
Ramagundam: 42ºC, March 23, 2010
Hanamakonda: 41.5ºC, March 23, 2016  
Medak: 41.5ºC, March 26, 2016
Hyderabad: 41.3ºC, March 23, 2010
Adilabad: 40.6ºC, March 20 and 24, 2011

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni’s Jharkhand stare elimination after loss to Hyderabad

Jharkhand lost to Hyderabad by 21 runs, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers. (Photo: AP)
 

PSL final in 'curfew like situation' will dampen Pakistan's image: Imran Khan

'If something inimical happened on the final day then it will prove to be the end of international cricket in Pakistan'. (Photo: AP)
 

Sanjay Dutt's bodyguards assault journalists on Bhoomi sets, actor apologises

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'.
 

Watch: David Warner takes his daughter for walk, gets mobbed by fans in Bengaluru

While David Warner was busy obliging his fans, his daughter Ivy was left to wander. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala High Court sends notice to BCCI on lifting Sreesanth’s lifetime ban

In his petition, Sreesanth had argued that the BCCI panel which inquired the matter (IPL-6 spot fixing case) had made its reports against him based on the information provided by the Delhi Police. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Student in Tamil Nadu swims 5 kms with hands and legs tied

Sabarinathan's attempt has been videographed from start to finish and has been sent to the Guinness committee (Photo: YouTube)
