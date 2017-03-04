 LIVE !  :  Nathan Lyon scalped the big wicket of Virat Kohli as Australia pushed India on the backfoot. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India 4 down, Australia on a roll
 
Britain doesn't teach colonial history, 'atrocities' of empire in schools: Tharoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 4, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
'There is so much historical amnesia about what the empire really entailed,' he said.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: Videograb)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, while speaking on his latest book 'Inglorious Empire', pointed out that there is “historical amnesia” in Britain about the British rule in India and the “atrocities” of the empire.

Speaking to Channel 4, Tharoor, who known as an outspoken politician, said that Britain does not teach its students about its colonial history.

“There is so much historical amnesia about what the empire really entailed. The fact that you don’t really teach colonial history in schools; children doing A-levels in history don’t learn a line of colonial history,” he told the presenter.

There is no real awareness of the atrocities, the fact that Britain financed its industrial revolution and its prosperity from the depredations of empire. If fact, Britain came to one of the richest countries in the world (India) in the early 18th century and reduced it, after 200 years of plunder, to one of the poorest,” he said.

Speaking about Indians' response to the British Empire, Tharoor mentioned that Indians have “largely forgotten” it. He also objected to the attitude of Indians, i.e. forget and forgive.

“Indians are very good at forgiving and forgetting… which is what I object to. Let them forgive, but let them not forget,” he said.

During the short interview, Tharoor also made a point that India’s economy is as big as Britain’s, while further adding that there is still a need to be aware of the history.

Tharoor’s latest book, 'Inglorious Empire: What the British did to India', tells the story about the rise of the British Empire and its devastating effect on India.

