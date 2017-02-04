Nation, In Other News

Will new uprising in TN break your silence on Amma's death? actor Gautami asks Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2017, 7:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 7:46 pm IST
Gautami had written an open letter to Modi after Jayalalithaa’s death in Dec last year and is still awaiting a response from him.
Actor Gautami Tadimalla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: @gautamitads/Twitter)
Mumbai: Actor Gautami Tadimalla has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding to her questions on the “mysterious” death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.

Gautami, who had written an open letter to Modi on December 8 last year, wrote a blog on Friday, questioning the Prime Minister’s silence over her concerns related to Jayalalithaa’s demise.

“What will it take for our governments to listen to us? For them to respond to us? Another massive uprising of every citizen on the streets of this state before they will pay attention? And do the right thing only when faced with protests of gargantuan proportions? At what human cost?” she wrote.

“If we are to be told today that a letter that was addressed directly to our Prime Minister, the contents of which raged across our nation, both on NATIONAL MEDIA/PRESS and SOCIAL MEDIA, has escaped the notice of his office and therefore himself, it is an extremely devastating reality for us to face,” she wrote further.

Gautami said she has faith in Modi but fails to understand why he and the Centre has been maintaining silence on her queries on Jayallaithaa’s death. She seeks the details of the circumstances under which she died.

“As citizens of this state and this nation, we are entitled to have complete knowledge of these details. It is a fundamental confidence and security that a democratic nation owes her people. Our anguish and our grief must be respected and honoured with answers. With the truth,” she wrote.

