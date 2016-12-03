UP woman waiting to withdraw cash delivers healthy baby inside bank

Kanpur: There have been reports of people dying while waiting in long queues across the country to withdraw money following the demonetisation of big notes, but in an unusual incident, an Uttar Pradesh bank saw new life take birth in its premises on Friday.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, a pregnant woman who was waiting to withdraw cash from a bank in the Kanpur Dehat district delivered her baby inside the bank branch as an ambulance failed to reach the spot on time.

30-year-old Sarvesha was at the bank with her mother-in-law when the incident happened and was assisted by other women who were present at the spot in the delivery. Despite no professional help, Sarvesha delivered a healthy baby girl and the mother and child were later shifted to a hospital in a police van with the help of local cops.

“She is weak but the baby is healthy. I was afraid that I may lose Sarvesha but she delivered a beautiful baby and is recuperating,” her mother-in-law said.

Sarvesha had lost her husband in September this year and had gone to the bank to get the compensation amount that had been given to her family by the government.