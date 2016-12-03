Nation, In Other News

UP woman waiting to withdraw cash delivers healthy baby inside bank

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 3, 2016, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 1:43 pm IST
The woman was later shifted to a hospital in a police van as an ambulance had failed to reach the spot on time.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Kanpur: There have been reports of people dying while waiting in long queues across the country to withdraw money following the demonetisation of big notes, but in an unusual incident, an Uttar Pradesh bank saw new life take birth in its premises on Friday.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, a pregnant woman who was waiting to withdraw cash from a bank in the Kanpur Dehat district delivered her baby inside the bank branch as an ambulance failed to reach the spot on time.

30-year-old Sarvesha was at the bank with her mother-in-law when the incident happened and was assisted by other women who were present at the spot in the delivery. Despite no professional help, Sarvesha delivered a healthy baby girl and the mother and child were later shifted to a hospital in a police van with the help of local cops.

“She is weak but the baby is healthy. I was afraid that I may lose Sarvesha but she delivered a beautiful baby and is recuperating,” her mother-in-law said.

Sarvesha had lost her husband in September this year and had gone to the bank to get the compensation amount that had been given to her family by the government.

Tags: pregnant woman, demonetisation, note ban
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were present at the launch of a lounge bar in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Huma, Aftab, Manish, Sophie, other stars up the glamour quotient
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and several other stars were seen at a bash thrown by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and other stars party in style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Raees makers play safe, chop down Mahira Khan’s role to a reasonably great extent

Mahira Khan
 

Porn website hacked, 380,000 accounts spilled online, xHamster claims fhack

The report by LeakBase says that it still isn’t clear on how the database was obtained.
 

Indian engineer builds humanoid robot to help customers at banks and airports

The robot will be installed in banks and airports etc., which can give all flight arrival and departure details, and can also be used for educational purpose and coding purposes. (Representational image)
 

Indian girl from UAE wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh’s Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s a complete list: Sony handsets to get Android Nougat update

The manufacturer also mentions that the timing and availability will vary by region and operator.
 

How to stay safe, be vigilant with cashless transactions online

Online transactions need to be made using payment gateways. Most payment gateways use usual internet browsers, which are highly prone to attacks and backdoors and installing security software or an antivirus is highly advised.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Poet, former MP Bekal Utsahi passes away

Utsahi passed away at 4.30 AM in the ICU. (Photo: Youtube/Videograb)

Modi 'better' than Trump: Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Bombay HC reserves order in Bilkis Bano gangrape case

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Great Bombay Circus struggles to survive through demonetisation

There is no public to watch the circus, they are not able to sell anything, it has happened since demonetisation. (Photo: Facebook)

LS panel probing Bhagwant Mann issue gets 1-week more to submit report

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham