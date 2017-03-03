Nation, In Other News

Heatwave likely in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in April, May: MeT

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2017, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
The temperatures could be as high as 47 degrees Celsius on some days in April and May.
The people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh need to brace themselves for a sweltering summer this year. (Representational image/File photo)
 The people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh need to brace themselves for a sweltering summer this year. (Representational image/File photo)

Hyderabad: The people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh need to brace themselves for a sweltering summer this year as the weatherman has predicted temperatures to be above normal in the coming months.

"It will be almost similar to that (last year). Last year also temperatures recorded were one degree above normal. It will be a similar scenario this year as well," director of Meteorology Centre of IMD in Hyderabad, Y K Reddy said.

The next two months may also witness heatwave like conditions, he said.

The temperatures could be as high as 47 degrees Celsius on some days in April and May. The mercury levels would be around 45 degrees Celsius on many days, Reddy said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had last week said that it would prepare an action plan to deal with the heatwave during the coming summer season.

It also said that heat-related deaths were brought down in 2016 as compared to 2015, by sending a plan of action to the states.

NDMA Joint Secretary Thiruppugazh had earlier said that an estimated 22,000 people died due to heat-related incidents from 1992 to 2015 in the country.

There were 2,400 deaths in 2015 and 1,100 in 2016, he said.

Tags: heatwave, national disaster management authority (ndma), hot summer, heat-related deaths
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Modi’s ‘shawl’ gesture, Twitterati go crazy with requests for PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev during the unveiling function of 112-feet iconic statue of Adiyogi Lord Shiva at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Hardik Pandya ruled out of selection for Bengaluru Test

Hardik Pandya has a niggle in his shoulder. He is not fit to be available for selection, said Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the eve of the Bengaluru Test against Australia. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pixel 2 is coming this year, confirms Google

The new Google Pixel phone is displayed following a product event, in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has a special message for PSL's Peshwar Zalmi

The Rockstar actress, who also was a part of a movie ‘Azhar’, former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, had a special message for PSL side Peshawar Zalmi. (Photo: Nargis Fakhri Instagram)
 

Comments regarding Hansie Cronje match fixing blown out of proportion: Kepler Wessels

The South African cricket received a major blow over the Hansie Cronje affair, which exploded in April 2000 when he was charged by the Delhi Police with fixing ODIs against India. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's how much sex the average single man is having in a month

Men have easier access to sexual encounters with social media (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Stamping of hand baggage at seven airports to continue

Representational Image.

12 killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Representational image

Delhi Metro enters Limca Book of Records

Delhi Metro

Power theft kills father and son in Warangal

At around 6.30 am neighbours saw Akiya lying on the floor of the cattle shed and called his family. (Representational image)

Chennai: Transgender jumps into Adyar from bridge

Cops on borrowed boat searching for the transgender who leaped into Adyar river, on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham