Heatwave likely in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in April, May: MeT

Hyderabad: The people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh need to brace themselves for a sweltering summer this year as the weatherman has predicted temperatures to be above normal in the coming months.

"It will be almost similar to that (last year). Last year also temperatures recorded were one degree above normal. It will be a similar scenario this year as well," director of Meteorology Centre of IMD in Hyderabad, Y K Reddy said.

The next two months may also witness heatwave like conditions, he said.

The temperatures could be as high as 47 degrees Celsius on some days in April and May. The mercury levels would be around 45 degrees Celsius on many days, Reddy said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had last week said that it would prepare an action plan to deal with the heatwave during the coming summer season.

It also said that heat-related deaths were brought down in 2016 as compared to 2015, by sending a plan of action to the states.

NDMA Joint Secretary Thiruppugazh had earlier said that an estimated 22,000 people died due to heat-related incidents from 1992 to 2015 in the country.

There were 2,400 deaths in 2015 and 1,100 in 2016, he said.