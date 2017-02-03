Nation, In Other News

AP: Widow goes to voice woes, dragged by hair, beaten up by village head

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2017, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
A case has been filed at the Kuderu Police Station against Nagaraju and Chandra under Sections 323 and 354 of the IPC.
The woman was beaten up by a sarpanch. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)
Anantapur: In a barbaric incident, a woman was thrashed by the sarpanch and a follower of Telugu Desam at Jallipalli village in Kudair mandal. The woman had objected to the construction of a water tank close to her house.

The video of the woman being thrashed has gone viral on social media. The Kudair police bent to political pressure and filed a bailable complain as the sarpanch was a close aide of senior leader and MLC Payyavula Kesav.

Sources said that the gram panchayat was laying a new road in the colony on January 29. The gram panchayat staff had planned to set up a water tank close to B. Sudha’s residence. But, the woman objected as it would cause her inconvenience. She had asked the sarpanch B. Nagaraju to shift the water tank to another part of the street.

A heated argument took place between Sudha, Nagaraj, the sarpanch, and his close aide  Chandra, a member of the Janmabhumi village committee. The sarpanch and his aide attacked the woman on the road and kicked her.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Kudair police on the same day of the incident. The police then registered a case under bailable section and released the sarpanch and his follower on the same day. SP S.V. Rajasekhar Babu reacted seriously to the incident and has directed the Anantapur DSP to probe into the incident.

