Haryana to fine owners of cows roaming on roads

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Monday decided to impose a fine on people who abandon their ‘unproductive’ cows.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the decision in a meeting with administrative secretaries. The Chief Minister also directed to impose fines on those who leave their cattle, particularly cows, to roam on the roads. Laying emphasis on the need to make gaushalas and nandishalas self-sustaining and gradually reducing the number of such facilities by encouraging people not to abandon cows, Mr Khattar directed to generate income in gaushalas through sale of cattle byproducts and educate people about methods to generate income from cows even after they become unproductive.

He said that marketing of these byproducts should also be done through cooperative societies. He asked officials to coordinate efforts for the protection of cows through the Animal Welfare Board.