Video: RSS leader declares Rs 1 crore reward for Pinarayi Vijayan's head

Ujjain: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief in Ujjain Kundan Chandrawat on Thursday stirred a controversy as he announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's head.

The bounty was in response to the attacks on RSS activists and BJP workers allegedly by CPI(M) members in Kerala in the last few months. Chandrawat said he has property worth over Rs 1 crore and he would give it away as reward for Vijayan's head.

Speaking to ANI after giving the provocative speech, Chandrawat said: "It is my personal view;gave explosive statement just like Bhagat Singh used bomb on British.They must know Hindus aren't sleeping".

He announced the bounty at an event in Ujjain where MP Chintamani Malviya and MLA Mohan Yadav were also present.

The Kerala Chief Minister had last week said right-wing organisations, including the RSS, have been trying to divide the country for several years. "The RSS has adopted the organisational structure of Mussolini and the ideology of Hitler. The two dictators had terrorised the world," he had said.

Commenting on Chandrawat's remark, Vijayan said "RSS has taken heads of several".

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury condemned Chandrawat's remark, calling it outrageous. "The Chief Minister of a state is being threatened by RSS, it means they enjoy protection and patronage of the government," he said.