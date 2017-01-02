Nation, In Other News

Coimbatore: College student hit by train while taking selfie

Coimbatore: A college student who attempted a ‘selfie’ with a passing train by standing too close to the railway track, was fatally knocked down in Avarampalayam on Saturday night.

Police said Gunasekaran, a native of Dindugul who was studying first year engineering at a private college in Karanampet and staying in the campus hostel, had gone to Avarampalayam near here to celebrate the New Year with friends.

After celebrations, he was walking back to his hostel when an Express train bound for New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram was passing by a railway gate in Avarampalayam area.

“Suddenly Gunasekaran ran towards the passing train and attempted to take a selfie by standing too close, but suffered a hit and was flung almost 100 m away from the track,” said a cop.  

The boy succumbed to injuries on the spot. On receiving information, the railway police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Further investigations are on.

