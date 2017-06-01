AIIMS exam paper leaked, says Vyapam whistle-blower Anand Rai

New Delhi: Anand Rai, who exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, has alleged that the question papers of this year’s entrance exam for MBBS course of the Aiims were leaked following which the premier medical institute constituted a committee to probe the issue.

Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination which was held across the country on May 28.

He said that he had received the question paper screenshots from a source who claimed these were leaked from M.C. Saxena College in Lucknow when the online test was on.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) said it has constituted a committee to inquire into the matter and it is in contact with the investigation agencies for necessary action once the facts are ascertained.

“The Aiims takes these reports very seriously and has constituted a committee to inquire into the matter. The committee shall look into the matter immediately and submit a report at the earliest,” the institute said in a statement.

It said, the Aiims administration is also in contact with the government investigation agencies in this regard. “Immediate and further necessary action shall be taken once the facts are ascertained,” the statement said.

Rai also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office in his tweet and sought a CBI enquiry into the issue. The AIIMS online entrance test was held in two shifts, he said, adding that the screenshots clearly prove that the question papers were leaked while the examination was going on.

“I urge the prime minister and the Aiims director to ask the CBI to probe the matter,” he said. Rai also alleged that Aiims MBBS seats were being “sold”.