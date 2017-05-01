Nation, In Other News

Telangana, Central governments living in denial: Digvijay Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 2:42 am IST
The chilli which sold for Rs 15,000 per quintal last year is not even fetching Rs 2,500 per quintal now.
Digvijay Singh
 Digvijay Singh

WARANGAL: Even as the farmers in the state are suffering due to the low prices being offered for their produce, the state and Central governments are living in denial and not even thinking of helping them, said AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh on Sunday.   Addressing a public meeting at Mulkanoor in Warangal Urban district, Mr Singh said that it was depressing that farmers are forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were competing with each other in making fake promises and fooling the people. “We all know what happened in Khammam. What can the farmers do except agitate?” Mr Singh said.

The chilli which sold for Rs 15,000 per quintal last year is not even fetching Rs 2,500 per quintal now. The state and Central governments are busy making false promises. KCR has money to build big buildings but not for farmers in distress,” he said. TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress waived farmer loans in one go when in power, unlike the TRS government. “Congress will come to power in 2019 and waive farm loans and give bonus to paddy farmers,” Mr Reddy said. He asked the people if anyone got 2BHK houses in Husnabad constituency.

He promised that once the Congress forms the government, all unemployed youth would be given Rs 3,000 as stipend every month. Earlier, the Congress leaders visited the Mulkanoor Cooperative Rural Bank and marketing society and interacted with the members. They appreciated the way the cooperative society has been working. AICC Secretary R.C. Khuntia DCC president Mruthunjay, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, former chief whip G. V. Ramana Reddy, Errabelli Swarna and others were present.

Tags: digvijay singh, central government
Location: India, Telangana

Lifestyle Gallery

Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Woman journalist accused of abetting suicide of Army jawan gets bail

The case was registered after Mathew (33) was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in an abandoned barrack in Deolali cantonment here on March 2. (Photo: File)

No 'pick and choose', can only adopt child offered by adoption body

Till now, parents registered with the government's adoption portal, CARINGS, were referred up to three children and could accept one. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Saraswati's writings inspired Ramdev, quit school, fled home to join gurukul

yoga guru Baba Ramdev. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Miraculous escape for 3 as car hits divider, overturns

The car which hit a divider on RGIA road and overturned on Saturday. The three passengers in the car had a miraculous escape. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Need US visa? This temple might grant your wish

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham