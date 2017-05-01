Telangana, Central governments living in denial: Digvijay Singh

WARANGAL: Even as the farmers in the state are suffering due to the low prices being offered for their produce, the state and Central governments are living in denial and not even thinking of helping them, said AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh on Sunday. Addressing a public meeting at Mulkanoor in Warangal Urban district, Mr Singh said that it was depressing that farmers are forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were competing with each other in making fake promises and fooling the people. “We all know what happened in Khammam. What can the farmers do except agitate?” Mr Singh said.

The chilli which sold for Rs 15,000 per quintal last year is not even fetching Rs 2,500 per quintal now. The state and Central governments are busy making false promises. KCR has money to build big buildings but not for farmers in distress,” he said. TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress waived farmer loans in one go when in power, unlike the TRS government. “Congress will come to power in 2019 and waive farm loans and give bonus to paddy farmers,” Mr Reddy said. He asked the people if anyone got 2BHK houses in Husnabad constituency.

He promised that once the Congress forms the government, all unemployed youth would be given Rs 3,000 as stipend every month. Earlier, the Congress leaders visited the Mulkanoor Cooperative Rural Bank and marketing society and interacted with the members. They appreciated the way the cooperative society has been working. AICC Secretary R.C. Khuntia DCC president Mruthunjay, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, former chief whip G. V. Ramana Reddy, Errabelli Swarna and others were present.