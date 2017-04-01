Nation, In Other News

29 Keralites stranded in Saudi Arabia to be brought back by next week

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
All formalities to bring them back have been completed, Sushma Swaraj said in a letter to BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan.
Rajasekharan had written to Swaraj ten days back, requesting her intervention in bringing back the Keralites. (Photo: AP)
Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty nine Keralites stranded in Damam in Saudi Arabia for the past two years following a visa fraud will be brought back to the state by next week.

All formalities to bring them back have been completed, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in a letter to BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan.

"They will be returning to Kerala by next week," a BJP press release quoting the minister said.

Two years ago, Vishnuchandran and 28 others had gone to Damam in Saudi Arabia but their sponsor refused to hand over their visas and passports to the company where they were working.

The Keralites were facing immense hardships, the release said.

Rajasekharan had written to Swaraj ten days back, requesting her intervention in bringing back the Keralites.

Tags: visa fraud, sushma swaraj, keralites stranded
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

