Nation, In Other News

'What is US doing to stop hate crime?' Kuchibhotla's wife asks in viral post

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
'We were planning to expand our own family but this dream of ours is now shattered,' she said.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo: AP/File)
 Srinivas Kuchibhotla with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo: AP/File)

The wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the engineer from Hyderabad who was killed in a shooting at a bar in Kansas last Wednesday, wrote her first Facebook post after husband’s death, raising questions about the security of immigrants in the US.

She asked the US government about the steps they are going to take to stop hate crime in the country.

“Many times, these issues are talked about for a few weeks and people tend to forget about them afterward, but the fight must go on towards eradicating hatred from the minds of people. So what is the government going to do to stop hate crime?” Sunayana Dumala wrote in the Facebook post, which has gone viral.

“Is this the same country we dreamed of and is it still secure to raise our families and children here?” she wrote further.

Dumala also recalled the night the police arrived at her home to give her the news of Kuchibhotla’s death, and said she “could not believe their words”.

“When police came to our house that night and gave me the news of my husband’s life being taken away by a random shooter, I could not believe their words, it was so surreal. I asked them repeatedly, ‘Are you sure?’, ‘Are you telling the truth?’, ‘Did you see the man you are talking about?’, ‘Can you show me a picture to identify?’, ‘Is the man that you are talking about 6’ 2’’?’ They were just nodding their heads saying yes,” she wrote.

Kuchibhotla was killed in a firing at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, by US Navy veteran Adam Purinton. His friend and an American national, who tried to intervene and stop the attack, were also injured in the shooting.

In the post, Dumala also shared how the incident shattered their dream of raising a child. “We were planning to expand our own family… I am writing this as it sinks in to me that this dream of ours is now shattered. I really wish we had a child of our own in whom I could at least see Srinivas and make him like Srinu,” she wrote.

Paying tribute to her husband in the post, Dumala recalled her husband as “the epitome of optimism”.

She also mentioned in the post that he was “proud” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He was sure that India had finally found the leader that could make India shine,” she wrote.

She finally sought people’s support to “pass this strong message of spreading love and giving confidence to every foreign national that their fight will be listened to”.

Tags: srinivas kuchibhotla, wife, sunayana dumala, facebook post

Related Stories

Madhusudhan Rao, center wearing white dhoti, and Parvatha Vardhini, center right wearing pink sari, perform rituals around the body of their son Srinivas Kuchibhotla. (Photo: PTI)

Won't let younger son return to US: Hyderabad techie Kuchibhotla's mom

Kuchibhotla was killed in the shooting by US Navy veteran Adam Purinton at a bar in Kansas last Wednesday.
28 Feb 2017 8:15 PM
President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Bernie Sanders slams Trump for not inviting Kuchibhotla's kin to his speech

Sanders accused Trump of stirring up fear and hatred against immigrants after he only invited the families of those murdered by immigrants.
01 Mar 2017 2:29 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai, the most notable one being Sunny Pawar who made an apperance at the Oscars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Pawar returns after Oscars, Kapoors return from Dubai wedding
Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and several other stars were seen at the launch of the book 'The Wrong Turn' written by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arshad, other stars come out in style for a book launch
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen on the sets of the reality shows 'Indian Idol' and 'The Voice India' on Tuesday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Varun bring Badrinath Ki Dulhania flavour on reality shows
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many other celebrities were seen at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Saif, other stars are a visual delight
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and their director Shashank Khaitan were spotted at an event for Singapore Tourism on Monday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Shashank get goofy while promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pleased with the response to their film, the team of the recent war drama 'The Ghazi Attack' held an interaction with the press on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana, Kay Kay, Atul and team celebrate response to their film The Ghazi Attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The simple trick to find out if your woman is cheating on you

The study says that the number of times a woman fakes an orgasm is what tells if she is an infidel. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Having sex once a week gives pleasure equal to a Rs 3 mn raise

Couples who cuddle more have happier relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane sharpen their catching skills

Ahead of their next Test in Bengaluru, the Indian cricketers, namely Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, were seen practicing catches. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani girls share ridiculous reasons for being rejected for marriage

Even reading too much was cited as an issue (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma reveals his comeback date

Rohit Sharma has not played for India since October last year. (Photo: AFP)
 

In pics: Yuvraj Singh throws a crazy bash to celebrate wife Hazel Keech’s birthday

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married recently in November last year. (Photo: Instagram/ Harbhajan Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Assam to connect each panchayat with Internet

Telecom facilities in remote locations will also be upgraded, the House was informed. (Representational Image)

WB child-trafficking: Prime accused Juhi Chowdhury sent to 12-day CID remand

Juhi Chowdhury. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rajasthan: Parents fail to buy smartphone, 18-yr-old boy jumps to death

Representational image

Pakistan man marries Indian love, now set for deportation

Representational image

Chennai: Ban on MNC colas comes into effect

A notice by Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam and Tamil Nadu Traders Federation, announcing that colas by popular foreign brands will not be sold, displayed in a petty shop. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham