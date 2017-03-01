Nation, In Other News

WB child-trafficking: Prime accused Juhi Chowdhury sent to 12-day CID remand

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 1, 2017, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
She was removed from the post of state secretary of BJP’s women wing for an indefinite period after her arrest.
 Juhi Chowdhury. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Siliguri: Bharatiya Janata Party's former West Bengal women wing leader Juhi Chowdhury, who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) from the India-Nepal border as a suspect in connection with the child trafficking case, has sent to 12 days CID remand by Jalpaiguri District Court.

Speaking to ANI in Siliguri after coming out of the court, Chowdhury demanded an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She was on the run for the last few days after her name was linked to the case involving trafficking of children.

According to Hindustan Times, the Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday removed Chowdhury from the post of state secretary of its women wing for an indefinite period.

“We have a legal cell that will try to obtain bail for her. Let the law take its course. If she is found guilty, she should be punished. We are not saying right now that she is innocent,” BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said.

The CID had in January received a complaint from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) about irregularities prevailing in three child care homes run by Chakraborty.

The investigation into the three orphanage homes indicated Chakraborty and her associate Sonali Mondal reportedly sold babies to the foreign countries.

Meanwhile, casting doubts on the West Bengal Government's investigation against Juhi's involvement in child trafficking case, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday alleged that the saffron party workers are being trapped and demoralised by the state government.

"The West Bengal Government and police do not work like a government should, but works as a party. I do not trust their investigation. They are just trying to demoralise the BJP workers by any means," he told ANI.

However, Vijayvargiya asserted that if any BJP worker is involved in this act then the party will initiate strict action.

"Of course if Juhi Chowdhury is involved in this case then she must be punished," he asserted.

Tags: cid, trafficking racket, juhi chowdhury
Location: India, West Bengal, Siliguri (Shiliguri)

