Tamil Nadu among 14 states to be selected for Unique Disability Identity card project

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is among the 14 states included in the phase 1 of Unique Disability Identity (UDID) card project, implemented by the union government recently, announced chief commissioner for the persons with disabilities, Kamalesh Kumar Pandey on Tuesday. The card is a document of identification and verification of disability, thus facilitating differently-abled to avoid carrying multiple documents.

Addressing the media, Kamalesh Kumar Pandey said, “Through Divyangjan, persons with disabilities were provided UDID to persons with disabilities.Government is providing 46,000 pre-matric, 30,000 Matric, 200 scholarships to research students going for studies abroad.”

“Government of India has selected 50 cities under Accessible India Campaign, which includes Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu,” he said. The nation wide campaign is aimed at achieving universal accessibility for the persons with disabilities.

Since its inception in September 1998, 33,468 cases have been registered in the office of Chief Commissioner for persons with disabilities (CCPD), where in 32,057 had been disposed off by the end of December, 2016, he announced.

