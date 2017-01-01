NSG website hacked by 'Pak operatives', defaced with abusive message against PM

New Delhi: Suspected Pakistan-affiliated operatives on Sunday hacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with a profanity-laden message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and anti-India content.

Officials said the hacking attempt was noticed early today and the URL www.nsg.gov.in was blocked soon after by the counter-terror force from its headquarters in Delhi.

The hackers, identifying themselves as 'Alone Injector', posted the offensive content on the site's home page.

Official sources said the hacking attempt could have been carried out by Pakistan-affiliated hackers, though they were still trying to ascertain exact details in this regard.

The website belonging to the 'black cat' commandos is maintained from the NSG headquarters here and gives out basic information about the force, its origin and operations. The matter has been brought to the notice of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and "remedial action" is in process.

The elite commando force was raised in 1984 as the federal contingency unit to undertake counter-terror and counter-piracy operations.